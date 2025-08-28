Water damage restoration company Dual Restoration highlights a 48–72 hour mold risk window after water events

Dual Restoration advises that mold risks increase within 48–72 hours after water exposure, urging timely action to protect health and reduce property loss.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dual Restoration, an IICRC-certified water damage restoration company serving New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, today issued a public advisory highlighting the critical 48–to 72–hour window during which mold risk accelerates following water exposure. The advisory translates widely cited public health guidance and field protocols into practical steps for property owners, facility managers, and insurers to reduce loss severity, protect occupant health, and shorten restoration timelines.

Water intrusions—whether from severe weather, building system failures, or localized plumbing incidents—create conditions that can enable mold to begin developing within roughly 24–48 hours on moist, cellulose‑based materials. According to federal public health guidance (e.g., CDC/EPA), prompt drying, humidity control, and safe material handling are essential to limit colonization and secondary impacts. At the same time, national disaster reporting from agencies such as NOAA continues to document costly water‑related events, while insurance industry analyses note that non‑weather water losses remain a frequent and expensive driver of property claims. Dual Restoration’s advisory aims to connect these trends with step‑by‑step actions on the ground.

Evidence‑based steps within the 48–72 hour window

- Stop the source: Isolate and correct the leak or intrusion pathway as a priority.

- Rapid extraction: Remove standing water using appropriate pumps and extraction tools to minimize wicking.

- Moisture mapping: Use meters and, where appropriate, thermal imaging to identify hidden wet assemblies (e.g., behind walls, under floors).

- Drying and humidity control: Deploy air movement and dehumidification to reach the target moisture content and keep indoor RH in recommended ranges.

- Material triage: Segregate porous materials that cannot be adequately dried; clean and dry semi‑porous and non‑porous materials per standards.

- IAQ measures: Utilize engineering controls, including containment and HEPA air filtration/negative pressure where indicated, to protect occupants.

- Documentation: Capture before/after photos, readings, and scope notes to support transparent communication with stakeholders and insurers.

- Licensed mold work: Where mold remediation is required, ensure licensed/qualified professionals perform work following applicable standards.

Dual Restoration provides emergency water removal, drying and dehumidification, mold abatement and removal, fire and smoke remediation, odor removal, and related services for residential and commercial properties. The company is IICRC-certified, fully insured, and licensed for mold abatement and removal, offering 24/7 emergency response across New York City’s five boroughs and wider service areas in Manhattan, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Within the first 48–72 hours after water exposure, moisture can remain elevated inside assemblies such as drywall, base plates, and subfloors even when surfaces appear dry. Addressing hidden moisture, managing indoor humidity, and handling materials appropriately during this period can significantly reduce the likelihood of visible mold growth and lingering odors. Dual Restoration emphasizes that comprehensive drying verification—not just visible cleanup—is a cornerstone of safe and durable restoration, and a common inflection point in claim outcomes.

About Dual Restoration

Dual Restoration, located at 5308 13th Ave Suite 615, Brooklyn, NY 11219, provides emergency restoration services for water, fire, smoke, and mold incidents. The company is IICRC-certified, fully insured, and licensed for mold abatement and removal services. Utilizing professional equipment, documented protocols, and transparent communication, Dual Restoration supports residential and commercial clients across New York City and surrounding areas, restoring properties efficiently and safely.

