WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 25.6% CAGR | IoT Managed Services Market Reach USD 1313.2 Billion by 2033 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global iot managed services market was valued at $132.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $1313.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2024 to 2033.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 200 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14980 Driving FactorsThe IoT managed services market is expanding due to the growing use of IoT in a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and transportation. IoT is being used by businesses to improve operational efficiency, simplify procedures, and obtain insightful data. IoT managed services are becoming more and more necessary as the number of connected devices increases and the requirement for managing and maintaining these intricate networks rises. The market is also being driven by the emergence of cutting-edge technologies like edge computing, 5G, and artificial intelligence. In addition to improving decision-making, real-time analytics, and speedier data transfer, these technologies make IoT systems more complicated, necessitating managed services to keep them operating smoothly.Market SegmentationThe IoT managed services market size is segmented into type, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is classified into infrastructure management service, security management service, network management service, data management service, and device management service. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into manufacturing, retail, IT & telecommunications, transportation, energy & utilities, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Region-wise, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competitive LandscapeThe major players operating in the IoT managed services market analysis include HCL Technologies Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Virtusa Corporation, Happiest Minds Technologies, and Infosys Limited. Other players in the IoT managed services market include Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc, and Tieto Corporation.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14980 Industry Trends:● IoT managed services are progressively integrating edge analytics and real-time data processing to lower latency and boost operational efficiency because of the growth of edge computing, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.● 5G Adoption for IoT Connectivity: Massive IoT ecosystems are being supported and quicker data transfer is made possible by the rollout of 5G networks. The goal of managed services is to improve the scalability and performance of 5G-enabled IoT networks.● Put Security and Privacy First: As IoT devices become more common, cybersecurity issues have increased, which has led to a need for managed services that provide improved security protocols, device monitoring, threat detection, and data encryption to protect IoT environments.Recent Key Strategies and Developments● In January 2024, Vodafone and Microsoft Corporation entered into a strategic partnership for 10 years to bring generative AI and digital cloud services reachable to businesses. This partnership is targeted at scaling its IoT offerings to businesses in collaboration with Microsoft.● In April 2024, Vodafone and LTIMindtree entered into partnership to deliver connected solutions for catalyzing digital transformation. This partnership is expected to increase the real-time delivery of IoT managed services for increasing cost efficiency and productivity across businesses.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-managed-services-market/purchase-options Regional/Country Market OutlookThe Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period in the IoT managed services market owing to the rise in adoption of IoT technologies widely in industries including manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and retail as a result of the rapid industrialization and digitization occurring in nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Demand for managed services is being fueled by the region's robust manufacturing sector, particularly in nations like China, which is embracing IoT to boost automation, streamline supply chains, and increase operational efficiency.IoT adoption is also being accelerated by government programs that support the development of digital infrastructure and smart cities. A growing need for managed services to manage these intricate networks is being caused, for example, by China's ambitions for smart industrial parks and urban infrastructure and India's Smart Cities Mission, which are both generating substantial prospects for IoT implementation. These factors are thereby contributing to the fast growing IoT managed services market share in the Asia-Pacific region.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.