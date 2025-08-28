Business901 Launches 90-Day Adaptive Growth Program for Marketing in Manufacturing, Construction, and Adjacent Services

Joe Dager, Author Fractional Marketing Services

Marketing Beyond the Funnel: A 90-Day Program for Manufacturing, Construction, and Professional Services to Achieve Adaptive Growth.

Growth plateaus aren't just about ineffective tactics. They are a result of failing to adapt your marketing and utilize crucial customer feedback, leading to stagnant growth and missed opportunities.” — Joe Dager, Business901

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business901 today announced the launch date, September 15th, 2025, of its new 90-Day Adaptive Growth Marketing Program, a specialized engagement designed to help businesses in the manufacturing, construction, and adjacent professional services industries transform their marketing strategies. The program moves beyond traditional, static marketing funnels to focus on building dynamic, interconnected ecosystems that foster continuous customer engagement and sustainable growth.Led by strategist Joseph Dager, the program is based on the principles outlined in his book, Beyond the Funnel : Building Continuous Engagement Through Adaptive Marketing Ecosystems ( Literature Review ). It is a hands-on, real-time strategy that evolves based on customer feedback and real-time data, rather than a fixed plan or course."Growth plateaus aren't just about tactics; they are a result of not fully utilizing customer feedback to refine your approach," says Dager. "The longer you avoid adapting, the less effective your marketing becomes, and your growth stagnates. It's time to stop guessing and get real about what works now".Our goal is to provide a 90-day adaptive growth marketing strategy that focuses on enhancing existing customer engagement and acquiring new prospects. This is not a traditional marketing campaign or course; it's a real-time, customer-facing adaptive strategy designed to evolve your marketing from the inside out and radically transform the way you approach customer engagement and prospect acquisition.This 90-day plan isn't theoretical. We'll work in phases and weeks, focusing on the Adaptive Growth Cycle and the CDE Model. Through analysis, implementation, and refinement, we’ll uncover what resonates, what needs adjustment, and what will drive sustainable growth.Program Highlights:Adaptive Marketing Framework: The program utilizes the CDE Model (Container, Difference, Exchange) to help businesses define their target audience, articulate their unique value proposition, and establish effective communication and feedback channels.Targeted Goals: Over 90 days, participants will work to enhance brand awareness, generate new leads, and refine their understanding of their target audience.Implementation-Focused: This is not a passive exercise. The 12-week outline is designed for tangible results through a continuous cycle of analysis, implementation, and refinement.What You Get: Businesses will walk away with a comprehensive marketing audit, refined customer profiles, a strategic growth plan, and the skills to adapt their marketing for long-term success. The program is ideal for businesses ready to embrace change and build lasting customer relationships by effectively utilizing data. It is not for those who prefer static marketing plans or are unwilling to incorporate customer feedback. The program is offered through a monthly retainer model for each phase, which includes both the training program and direct tactical work by the program director.The Phases of the Program:Phase 1: Foundation and Discovery (Weeks 1-4) - Establish a clear understanding of the current marketing landscape, define target audiences, articulate unique value propositions, and set up initial feedback mechanisms.Phase 2: Implementation and Optimization (Weeks 5-8) - Launch targeted campaigns based on initial insights, implement data analytics, and begin real-time optimization.Phase 3: Strategic Growth and Long-Term Planning (Weeks 9-12) - Refine strategies based on performance data, integrate fractional marketing services, and develop a sustainable long-term growth plan.About the Host: Joseph Dager is a seasoned marketing strategist and entrepreneur dedicated to redefining how businesses engage with customers in the digital age. With years of experience blending storytelling and data, he helps brands move beyond traditional sales funnels to create meaningful, lasting connections. When not crafting innovative marketing solutions, Joseph enjoys exploring the intersection of technology and human behavior, always seeking new ways to inspire growth and transformation.About Business901: Business901 provides Fractional Chief Marketing Officer services, allowing clients to concentrate on their core operations while marketing experts manage customer-facing campaigns. Business901 combines traditional and progressive methods, including AI-based tools, to maximize customer growth through a 90-day adaptive growth strategy. This learn-by-doing approach focuses on enhancing brand awareness, generating leads, and refining target audience understanding through a powerful feedback loop, ensuring an ongoing course of action tailored to each business's unique needs and industry.

