HIP Video Promo Present: Kendra Erika premieres new music video "I'm Nice Till I'm Not" on EARMILK

Kendra Erika Transports Modern Audiences to Glittering Golden Age with Jazz Ensemble-Inspired Dance-Pop

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kendra Erika is an untouchable force of hot creative fire that’s only growing in strength and magnitude. For the last decade, Erika has been pushing the pedal to the metal, pioneering the resurgence of inventive, heavenly dance-pop. With her No. 1 Billboard Dance Club Songs chart hit “Self Control”, five Billboard Top Ten dance hits, two Hollywood Independent Music Awards, high-profile collaborations, impressive live performances, and smash hits—including her most recent, “Body Language,” which has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube and counting—she seems to have nestled nicely into her niche. But any ambitious artist knows deep down that art is ever-expanding, and there are always more avenues to explore.

Now, Erika is embarking on a journey to reconnect with her roots, realigning herself and her art with her long-held appreciation for vintage glamour. Her new style swirls with elegance and sophistication, introducing listeners to compelling musical stories entwined in history, film, and adrenaline-pumping adventure. In her artistry, she believes it’s still “cool to be classy,” a defining trait she’s doubling down on later this year with a brand new collection reimagining her favorite tracks of the James Bond franchise—placing her well on her way to embodying the iconic status of the famed Bond girls: complex, capable, and glamorous women who leave an indelible mark on every story they touch.

Erika’s latest shimmering release, “I’m Nice Till I’m Not,” harks back to a period steeped in drama and brushed with tension—a vehicle for transporting modern audiences to the glittering Golden Age of Hollywood. Capturing the tantalizing sensuality and buzzing excitement of the era, it’s as if the ghosts of a jazz ensemble lost to the Roaring 20s have returned for one final show—delivering a powerful one-two punch of class and sass. A jittering piano melody, echoing horns, and chilling whispers paint a vivid portrait of an underground hideaway where stealth, mystery, and romance flourish, paired perfectly with familiar twists of contemporary pop flair. As before, she invites viewers to hit the dance floor, only this time, with a track just as likely to have fans throwing their hands in the air as shuffling the Charleston—effortlessly blending musical styles separated by centuries. Like many stars of the time, those who had to give “their all or nothing at all,” Erika’s narrator swaggers and sways with a promiscuous flapper attitude. She may seem like a sweet, sensible, innocent girl on the surface, but step into her arena, and she will “bite just like a tiger”—surrendering to her addictive fantasies without a second thought.

Capo’s Restaurant and Speakeasy in Las Vegas—adorned with plush leather booths, eerie low ceilings, candle-lit crystal chandeliers, and even a secret entrance—is arguably the closest anyone can get to a true speakeasy in the modern day. Every detail revives an era of secrecy, a rare time when a simple night out carried the threat of real danger. So it’s only natural that in the middle of it all stands Erika, flaunting her eye-catching flapper dresses, loose pin curls, and bright red lips. She embodies the classic femme fatale, much like those brought to life in the cinematic features of the day. This alluring, mysterious woman could stand alongside unfiltered Hollywood heroines like Marlene Dietrich, Rita Hayworth, and Marilyn Monroe. She commands the room with an icy coolness, a polished composure, and seductive beauty, yet makes one thing crystal clear: one misstep could set the whole night ablaze, and there’s no telling what can happen when the claws come out.

More Kendra Erika on EARMILK

More Kendra Erika at HIP Video Promo

More Kendra Erika on her website



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.