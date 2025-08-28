Global Egg Donation Market Projected to Reach USD 1.38 Billion by 2034, Fueled by a 10.20% CAGR

Egg Donation Market Egg Donation Market Size

The global egg donation market was valued at approximately USD 523.26 million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1,382.08 million by 2034, (CAGR) of roughly 10.20% between 2025 and 2034.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe global egg donation market Size was valued at USD 523.26 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,382.08 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.20% between 2025 and 2034. Egg donation is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedure where eggs from a healthy donor are retrieved, fertilized, and implanted into the intended recipient to help overcome infertility challenges.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/egg-donation-market Rising infertility rates, increasing demand for assisted reproductive procedures, delayed pregnancies, growing acceptance of third-party reproduction, and advancements in fertility treatments are driving the market.Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global egg donation market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.20% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global egg donation market size was valued at around USD 523.26 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,382.08 million by 2034.The egg donation market is projected to grow significantly due to the rising infertility rates, increasing awareness about reproductive options, and growing acceptance of third-party reproduction services.Based on service type, fresh egg donation leads the segment and is expected to continue dominating the global market.Based on the application, in vitro fertilization is expected to lead the market.Based on the distribution channel, fertility clinics are anticipated to command the largest market share.Based on end-users, women above 35 are expected to lead the market during the forecast period.Based on region, North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/egg-donation-market Key Market DriversRising Infertility RatesLifestyle changes, obesity, stress, and medical conditions like PCOS are leading to higher infertility cases globally.According to WHO, around 1 in 6 couples face infertility, boosting demand for ART solutions such as egg donation.Delayed Pregnancies & Maternal AgeingWomen are increasingly prioritizing careers and education, leading to later pregnancies.Advanced maternal age reduces natural fertility, increasing reliance on donor eggs.Advancements in ART TechnologiesImproved IVF techniques, cryopreservation (egg freezing), and genetic screening are enhancing success rates.Non-invasive genetic testing is making donor selection more reliable.Legalization & AwarenessMore countries are legalizing and regulating egg donation procedures.Awareness campaigns by fertility clinics and health organizations are increasing acceptance.Medical TourismAffordable fertility treatments in countries like India, Thailand, Greece, and Mexico attract international patients.High-quality healthcare infrastructure in these regions supports growth.Market ChallengesHigh Cost of Procedures – Egg donation cycles can be expensive, limiting access in middle- and low-income populations.Ethical & Legal Concerns – Regulations around donor anonymity, compensation, and cross-border donation vary widely.Emotional & Psychological Factors – Egg donation can involve complex emotional and social considerations for donors and recipients.Health Risks to Donors – Ovarian hyperstimulation and hormonal treatments pose medical risks.Market SegmentationBy TypeFresh Egg Donation – Higher success rates but more complex coordination.Frozen Egg Donation – Growing rapidly due to convenience, availability, and cost-effectiveness.By End-UserFertility Clinics & IVF Centers (dominant segment)HospitalsResearch InstitutesBy Service TypeDonor Recruitment & ScreeningEgg Retrieval & CryopreservationFertilization & Embryo TransferLegal & Counseling ServicesRegional InsightsNorth AmericaLargest market due to high infertility rates, advanced ART infrastructure, and favorable insurance coverage in some states.The U.S. dominates with strong presence of fertility clinics and egg banks.EuropeStrong growth due to favorable regulations in countries like Spain, UK, and Czech Republic, which are popular for fertility tourism.Spain is one of the leading egg donation hubs in Europe.Asia-PacificFastest-growing region driven by large infertile population, affordability, and rising awareness.India, Thailand, and Japan are emerging as key fertility destinations.Latin AmericaGrowing demand with countries like Mexico and Brazil becoming hubs for affordable fertility treatments.Middle East & AfricaIncreasing adoption in countries like UAE, South Africa, and Israel.Religious and cultural factors still influence acceptance levels.Inquiry For Buying- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/egg-donation-market Competitive LandscapeThe market is moderately fragmented, with fertility clinics, hospitals, and specialized ART providers dominating. Leading players are focusing on partnerships, cross-border fertility services, and advanced donor screening technologies.Key players include:Boston IVFCCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine)IVIRMA GlobalFertility Centers of IllinoisReproductive Medicine Associates (RMA Network)The Donor SolutionCryos InternationalOvation FertilityMonash IVF GroupGenea BiomedxFuture Outlook (2025–2034)The global egg donation market is expected to witness strong growth due to increasing infertility prevalence, wider legal acceptance, and improvements in IVF success rates. 