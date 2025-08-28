Connection Technologies Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

ZOETERMEER, DELAWARE, NETHERLANDS, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Connection Technologies, a leading managed service provider based in the UK.

This partnership will help Connection Technologies to protect their clients' email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Connection Technologies has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"EasyDMARC has transformed how we manage domain security for our clients. From the moment we signed up, the platform provided clear guidance, actionable insights, and a multi-tenant dashboard that’s tailor-made for MSPs. Our clients now benefit from stronger protection against spoofing and phishing, improved email deliverability, and full visibility into their domain’s security—without needing to manage the technical complexities themselves," said Jonny Haworth, Director of IT at Connection Technologies Ltd.

"We are thrilled to welcome Connection Technologies to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Connection Technologies

Connection Technologies is the UK’s leading independent partner for all business telecom and IT solutions. With an unparalleled background in telecoms, developed over the most dynamic period in history, the team is driven by a passion for delivering peace of mind through transparent pricing, easy-to-use management portals, and a first-class customer experience.

The company’s tailored solutions put customer needs first, whether that involves business mobile, hosted VoIP solutions, managed IT services, or business broadband. This comprehensive portfolio ensures that customers remain connected to their clients anytime, anywhere.

www.connection-technologies.co.uk

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyzer, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com

