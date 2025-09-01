Counselor and Coach Jodi Bryant of Life Change Resources Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is full of ups and downs and curveballs we may never see coming. One day we feel on cloud nine, other days se experience stress and anxiety. Sometimes we feel stuck and overwhelmed unable to navigate the complexities and challenges that is part of our human journey. But when all these emotions impact our daily functioning, such as work performance or relationships, it can take a toll on our emotional and physical health. Panic attacks can set in, we lose sleep, feel helpless, sad, and even begin to self-medicate with alcohol or drugs, to cope with the pain. When things get this overwhelming it may be time to talk to a professional who can help you identify the sources of your stress, help you find healthy coping strategies, explore your emotions, and help you find increased self-awareness & personal growth.

Jodi, the owner and founder of LifeChange Resources, a counseling, coaching, and consulting practice, is not only skilled in helping clients live their best lives, she has unwavering commitment to help those struggling with life's pressing issues. She works with clients holistically through sound psychological theory, faith-based services, and numerous interventions.

Jodi clarifies that coaching, counseling, and consulting obviously have major significant differences and in some instance while they can certainly overlap, they all ensure significant progress and sustainable life changes that bring happiness, health, and success to all areas of our lives.

A multifaceted woman of many talents, Jodi's path to success was not without its share of obstacles and challenges. She was a victim of early childhood trauma but over the years her enduring spirit and seeking the right support was a pivotal part in helping her rise above her circumstances and embrace her true self. Jodi started her career as a school teacher and she worked for over twenty years as an educator covering a variety of subjects including psychology and music, transforming lives and shaping young minds. But as much as she loved teaching, and her affinity for working with children, she knew there was more for her to do in life and decided to retire from education to pursue other more worthwhile endeavors. From there, she ran a successful business for six years and this is where she learned about the power of coaching, but she also had a fondness for inner healing work as well. She pursued her Pastoral degree and obtained her Masters in Counselling Psychology. Every role she took on was intentional, soulful, and rooted in transformational healing.

Today, her practice has been thriving for over sixteen years and through innovative strategies and her heart of compassion, she has been a source of hope for hundreds of individuals and families. Not only that, she offers clients a non-clinical setting, when not done virtually, her therapy work takes place in the comfy living room of her home where the lighting is soft, warm, and soothing. Through the core of her work, she brings more consciousness into the lives of her clients that help them on their road to recover gently healing them mind, body, and spirit.

Through her coaching work, Jodi helps people succeed in both their personal and professional lives. Together they connect, create, build resilience and a life of purpose and confidence. With her warm and down to earth practical approach, Jodi taps into her client's creative abilities and soul purpose guiding them into living stronger and more vibrant lives.

In her role as a consultant, she is a problem solver, analyst, professional advisor and thrilled to help businesses improve their performance and efficiency.

Jodi is also partnered with of a global business called Love’s Pure Light Scarves a collection of one of a kind, exquisite hand painted silk scarves in the most beautiful designs, prints, and colors. They are sold online and throughout the world at participating outlets. You can find them at lovespurelightscarves.com.

Moreover, Jodi is also a talented singer and songwriter who has published her own joyful, beautiful life affirming ballads.

Jodi refuses to sugarcoat it, she says life is indeed, at times, extremely difficult. But we must go through the pain and struggle with turmoil and inner conflict so we can transform our setback into powerful opportunities for personal growth and fulfillment. That's the path that Jodi takes her clients on, making positive changes while also helping them find deeper spiritual fulfillment that is profound, beautiful, and life changing.

Jodi reminds us all to be kind to one another and when we do so we are making a difference in the world creating that wonderful ripple effect. She reminds us to live to love because love knows no boundaries and kindness is always healing.

