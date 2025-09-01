Roswell Location of Atlanta Dental Assistant School Opens September 2025

Atlanta Dental Assistant School Roswell Modern Dentistry

Atlanta Dental Assistant School – Roswell opens Sept. 2025, offering hands-on training and externships to prepare students for dental careers.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta Dental Assistant School – Roswell is excited to announce the launch of its newest location. Beginning September 2025, students in Roswell, Georgia will have a new opportunity to join the growing dental field through a 12-week dental assistant program that blends classroom instruction with hands-on training in a real dental office. Conveniently located at 1755 Woodstock Rd #100, Roswell, GA, the program equips students with the skills and knowledge they need to begin a rewarding career in dentistry.“Our program is designed to help students build confidence and competence while preparing for long-term success in the dental field,” said Nancy West, Roswell Dental Assistant School Program Manager. “We’re proud to give our students an affordable, practical pathway into healthcare.”The Roswell program is the latest addition to the Atlanta Dental Assistant School network and provides an accelerated path to employment. Students train in modern dental facilities with experienced instructors and conclude their program with an 80-hour externship at a partner clinic, giving them real-world exposure to patient care and office operations.The school emphasizes accessibility by offering flexible payment plans that allow students to complete their training without taking on debt. By graduating in just 12 weeks, students can save time and money compared to traditional programs while still gaining the technical and administrative skills necessary to thrive in a dental office.During the program, students will learn dental anatomy, radiography, chairside assisting, sterilization, and infection control, as well as essential front-office skills such as billing, coding, and digital recordkeeping. This well-rounded approach prepares graduates for a wide range of responsibilities in a dental setting.“It’s an honor to bring our program to Roswell,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our goal is to make education affordable and career-focused, giving students a direct path to employment in their community.”Graduates of Atlanta Dental Assistant School – Roswell will be prepared to pursue positions in general and specialty dental practices across the Atlanta metropolitan area.Learn more about the program and enrollment details here . Space is limited.About Atlanta Dental Assistant School – RoswellAtlanta Dental Assistant School – Roswell trains aspiring dental assistants in the skills and certification they need to launch a career in dentistry. Students receive comprehensive education in both clinical and administrative aspects of the profession and graduate ready to pursue entry-level roles in dental practices.Atlanta Dental Assistant School – Roswell is located at 1755 Woodstock Rd #100, Roswell, GA.About Roswell Modern Dentistry Roswell Modern Dentistry is dedicated to providing comprehensive dental services in a comfortable, patient-focused environment. Their team combines advanced technology with personalized care to help patients achieve healthy, confident smiles.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who sought to make hands-on training more accessible to future dental professionals. Since then, Zollege has expanded to more than 140 campuses nationwide, partnering with local practices to offer practical, affordable pathways into healthcare careers. Each year, more than 6,000 students graduate debt-free through Zollege programs.

