Serving Hope in Southampton: Sunflower Soirée for ACE Programs

ACE Programs Logo Sandra Sanches, Henry Buhl, Rene Schlather (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Ron Asadorian) Gloria Myers, Alex Donner (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Ron Asadorian) Leesa Rowland (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Ron Asadorian) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Society Allure / Ron Asadorian)

Summer Reception highlights importance of the Work of ACE and looks forward to their October 2025 Dream Gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southampton’s summer social season attracted a new highlight as community leaders, philanthropists, and supporters gathered at Whitefield on Hill Street for the Sunflower Benefit supporting ACE Programs for the Homeless, held in honor of longtime advocate Henry Buhl.The day began with a spirited pickleball tournament that drew an enthusiastic crowd in the morning, setting the stage for an evening of cocktails, dinner, and live music under the Hamptons sky. Guests came together not only to celebrate but also to champion ACE’s mission of empowering New Yorkers experiencing homelessness through job training, work opportunities, and support services.The winners of the pickleball tournament were: 1st Place: Korbinian Ludwig from Munich and Sandra Sanches (1st Place), Alex Moskwa & Jessica Gibson (from Texas) (2nd place), Constantin Ricks from Munich & Monique Grignard from Toronto (3rd Place).The event also served as a kick-off for the upcoming ACE Dream Gala which will be held on Thursday, October 9th, 2025 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. The Gala will also have a special musical performance by Jennifer Holliday and will honor Henry Hay and Andrew Torrey.Notable Attendees included: Henry Buhl, Dale Schlather, Renee Schlather, Stephanie Rader, Matthew Gibson, Ellie Manko, Ginger and Larry Leeds, Nancy Ross, and Debbie Farrington.About ACE Programs for the Homeless:The Association of Community Employment Programs (ACE) works alongside New Yorkers who have histories of homelessness, incarceration, and addiction to provide job training, work experience, and a lifetime support network that helps participants achieve their goals and establish economic independence.For more information, please visit: www.acenewyork.org IG: @aceprogramsny | F: aceprogramsny | X / T: @aceprogramsny

