Brady Hunter Foundation "Padel for a Purpose" Event serves up a night of fun with heart

Brady Hunter Foundation Logo (Image Credit: The Brady Hunter Foundation) (Image Credit: The Brady Hunter Foundation) (Image Credit: The Brady Hunter Foundation) (Image Credit: The Brady Hunter Foundation)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hamptons played host to a fusion of sport, philanthropy, and star power as The Brady Hunter Foundation presented Padel for a Purpose, a one-of-a-kind charity padel tournament benefiting children and animals at Brisas East Hampton.Guests enjoyed a high-energy pro-am Padel tournament while music played throughout the night courtesy of DJ Rob Beer and DJ Bryan Griffin. The winners of what turned out to be a very competitive tournament were Hank Medina & Eymeric Chevalier, Philippe Laffont & Roby Gattiker came in 2nd and The Brady Hunter Foundation’s founder, Josh Fox, and his partner Pablo Rodriquez, came in 3rd.The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) adoptable puppies seeking adoption onsite, ensuring the evening was as heartwarming as it was competitive on the court. Following the matches, the celebration continued with an exclusive after-party at Common Ground East.In keeping with the Brady Hunter Foundation’s mission to champion the welfare of children and animals, 100% of donations from the event will be used to support the Foundation’s select charitable initiatives that create real-world impact.Notable attendees included: Colby Covington, UFC Champion; Dale Moss, former NFL wide receiver and reality TV favorite; Angie Harron, travel and wellness model; Samantha Crichton, star of Serving Hamptons; Ted Jones, Event Emcee, comedian and Snapchat comedy host; and Richie Hosein, visionary entrepreneur and renowned connector.About The Brady Hunter Foundation:The Brady Hunter Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Foundation encourages kindness and solidarity between humans and animals, and with each other, by promoting causes that will make the world better for our generation and future generations that will follow in our wake. The core the Foundation’s mission is focused on its commitment to protecting animals, empowering children, and promoting the welfare of the wonderful planet we live in. The Foundation is inspired by the good nature of others, and it fights to protect and improve the lives of our most vulnerable populations. At the heart of the Foundation’s mission is its belief that "all species are created equal."The Brady Hunter Foundation is currently being featured on a new television series airing on CBS Wknd, “Extraordinary World with Jeff Corwin”. The show, which is hosted by Emmy-winning conservationist Jeff Corwin, follows the Brady Hunter Foundation and its partners across the country to experience, firsthand, how everyday people are making an extraordinary impact on the world through advocacy, conservation, youth empowerment, and more. Follow the dedicated Instagram account @extraordinarycbs for more.Follow this link to a short video outlining the mission of The Brady Hunter Foundation: https://bit.ly/4paTiXU For more information, please visit: www.bradyhunter.org IG: @bradyhunterfoundation | F: bradyhunterfoundation| IN: bradyhunterfoundation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.