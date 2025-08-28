Space Infrastructure Market to Reach $208.86 Billion by 2029 with 9.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Space Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Space Infrastructure Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the size of the space infrastructure market has been expanding rapidly. It is predicted to rise from $129.54 billion in 2024 to $142.91 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors that contributed to this growth during the historic period include heightened demand for satellite amenities, the growing usage of reusable launch vehicles, escalated government investments in space, a surge in the requirement for space data, and an increase in the establishment of satellite constellations.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the space infrastructure market growth in upcoming years, seeing it swell to a value of $208.86 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.0%. The hike in the forecasted period could be linked to increasing needs for satellite connectivity, enhanced use of earth observation from space, a surge in investment in space startups, advancements in the development of reusable launch vehicles, and a growing demand for precision navigation services. Key trends projected for the forecast period encompass the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, progression in small satellite deployments, proliferation of commercial space stations, creation of high-throughput satellite networks, and advancements in electric propulsion systems.

Download a free sample of the space infrastructure market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25594&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Space Infrastructure Market?

The growth of the space infrastructure market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating number of satellite launches. This refers to the act of propelling artificial satellites into space using rockets or launch vehicles. The demand for such launches is growing in response to the expanding need for worldwide connectivity, with an increasing number of regions requiring dependable satellite-based broadband services to ensure internet access. Space infrastructure contributes significantly to satellite launches, offering crucial ground and orbital systems like launchpads, command centers, and tracking stations. These are integral to guaranteeing successful missions by supporting operations before and after the launch, facilitating real-time communication, and managing post-launch data, thus allowing for effective and reliable space activities. For example, as per a report by the US-based Government Accountability Office in September 2022, nearly 5,500 satellites were actively in orbit with an estimated additional 58,000 projected to be launched by 2030. Hence, the surging number of satellite launches is and will continue to stimulate the growth of the space infrastructure market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Space Infrastructure Market?

Major players in the Space Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus Group

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Safran S.A.

• Thales Group

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Space Infrastructure Market?

Prominent corporations operating in the market for space infrastructure are emphasizing strategic collaborations to broaden worldwide reach and expedite the implementation of sophisticated satellite and launch systems. Strategic collaborations comprise alliances between institutions to utilize mutual resources and expertise for collective goals. These partnerships stimulate innovation, reduce costs, and increase competitive edge. For instance, in December 2024, the Space Science and Geospatial Institute (SSGI), a government organization based in Ethiopia, joined forces with a Chinese corporation, resulting in the launch of a new 12-meter satellite ground station, an essential element of space infrastructure. This station augments the nation's capacity to independently communicate with satellites, collect high-quality Earth observation data, and facilitate real-time surveillance. It also holds a significant role in vital sectors like agriculture, disaster management, and environmental monitoring, thus aiding in the national development and resilience.

How Is The Space Infrastructure Market Segmented?

The space infrastructure market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Satellites, Ground Station, Launch Vehicles, Other Components

2) By Application: Earth Observation, Telecommunication, Research, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Commercial, Government, Private Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Satellites: Communication Satellites, Earth Observation Satellites, Navigation Satellites, Scientific Satellites, Military And Intelligence Satellites, Technology Demonstration Satellites

2) By Ground Station: Antennas And Dishes, Radio Frequency (RF) Equipment, Telemetry, Tracking And Command (TT&C) Systems, Network Operations Centers (NOCs), Data Processing Units

3) By Launch Vehicles: Small-Lift Launch Vehicles, Medium-Lift Launch Vehicles, Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicles, Reusable Launch Vehicles, Sounding Rockets

4) By Other Components: Spaceports And Launch Pads, Integration And Testing Facilities, Propulsion Systems, Power Systems, Thermal Control Systems

View the full space infrastructure market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-infrastructure-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Space Infrastructure Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global space infrastructure market. The forecast for its growth status is included in the Space Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Space Infrastructure Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Robotic Refueling System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-refueling-system-global-market-report

Space Based Fuel Management System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-based-fuel-management-system-global-market-report

Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-fuel-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.