Commercial Food Refrigeration Equipment Market to Reach USD 94.0 Billion by 2035, Growing at 6.7% CAGR

Commercial food refrigeration equipment industry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2035.” — By Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Commercial Food Refrigeration Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 94.0 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2035, according to a recent industry analysis. Growth in this market is strongly supported by the rising need for energy-efficient refrigeration systems in foodservice, retail, and food processing applications. Increasing urbanization, the expansion of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and stricter food safety regulations are further fueling the adoption of advanced commercial refrigeration solutions.Commercial food refrigeration equipment includes freezers, refrigerators, display cases, walk-in coolers, ice machines, and other systems that ensure safe storage, preservation, and display of perishable goods. With rising global food consumption, growing cold chain infrastructure, and demand for ready-to-eat products, the role of reliable refrigeration systems has become indispensable.Request for sample copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=72495 Key Players:• Blue Star Limited• Carrier Global Corporation• Daikin Industries• Danfoss A/S• Electrolux AB• Haier Group Corporation• LG Corporation• Liebherr-International AG• Panasonic Holdings Corporation• Western Refrigeration Pvt LtdThe adoption of green refrigeration technologies is expected to be a game-changer, as regulatory frameworks such as the Kigali Amendment and F-Gas regulations encourage manufacturers to develop sustainable, low-emission refrigeration systems. Moreover, increasing demand for e-commerce grocery delivery services is also reshaping the landscape of commercial refrigeration.Key Market DriversRising Foodservice Industry DemandRapid expansion of QSR chains, cafés, bakeries, and catering services is significantly driving demand for commercial refrigeration equipment. With an increasing focus on food quality and safety, commercial establishments are investing in reliable refrigeration units.Growth of Organized Retail and SupermarketsThe expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores across emerging economies has amplified the need for display refrigerators and walk-in coolers, boosting global market growth.Focus on Energy Efficiency and SustainabilityRising energy costs and environmental concerns are pushing manufacturers to develop energy-efficient refrigeration systems with natural refrigerants such as CO₂ and hydrocarbons.Technological AdvancementsIntegration of IoT-enabled smart refrigeration systems, remote monitoring, and automation is creating new opportunities for players in the market.Market ChallengesHigh Initial Investment Costs: Advanced commercial refrigeration units require substantial capital investment, limiting adoption among small-scale businesses.Maintenance and Operational Issues: Regular servicing, energy consumption, and repair costs remain a concern for end-users.Regulatory Pressure: Compliance with global refrigeration standards and restrictions on harmful refrigerants poses challenges for manufacturers.Regional Analysis• North America: The U.S. and Canada remain strong markets due to established retail chains and early adoption of smart refrigeration technologies. • North America: The U.S. and Canada remain strong markets due to established retail chains and early adoption of smart refrigeration technologies. Demand is also fueled by stringent food safety regulations.• Europe: Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France are investing in energy-efficient systems driven by EU sustainability policies and strong retail presence.• Asia Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth due to rising food consumption, expansion of QSRs, and rapid growth of organized retail in China, India, and Southeast Asia.• Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are emerging as significant markets due to increasing food exports and retail infrastructure development.• Middle East & Africa: Growing tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors are creating new opportunities for refrigeration system suppliers.Market Trends• Shift Toward Natural Refrigerants – Manufacturers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly refrigerants like CO₂ and R290 to comply with regulations and meet sustainability goals.• Smart Refrigeration Solutions – IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated temperature control are gaining traction among food retailers.• Growth of Cold Chain Logistics – The rising demand for frozen and packaged food is driving investments in advanced refrigeration systems for warehouses and distribution facilities.• Customization for End-users – Tailor-made solutions for QSRs, supermarkets, and convenience stores are becoming a key competitive strategy.Recent Developments• Carrier introduced a new line of energy-efficient refrigerated display cases in 2024 to help retailers cut operational costs.• Daikin expanded its CO₂ refrigeration systems portfolio in Europe, aligning with sustainability regulations.• Hoshizaki launched advanced ice machines with improved energy-saving features for restaurants and hospitality businesses.• Haier strengthened its presence in Asia Pacific by investing in commercial refrigeration solutions tailored for small retail outlets. 