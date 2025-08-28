Synthetic Viscose Fiber Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics & Competitive Strategies

Synthetic Viscose Fiber Market, by Fiber Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the study, the global synthetic viscose fiber market was valued at $19.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $37.4 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A117822 Macroeconomic & Geopolitical Impact:-The synthetic viscose fiber industry is shaped by a mix of economic and geopolitical developments:- Economic Slowdown & Inflation: The IMF reported a drop in global GDP growth from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2023, dampening textile consumption in apparel and home furnishings.- Raw Material & Energy Costs: Rising wood pulp prices and energy volatility have pushed up production costs.- Trade Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions: U.S.–China tariffs and stricter environmental regulations in China and Europe have triggered supply shortages and price fluctuations.- Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Higher energy and logistics costs in Europe have pressured manufacturers further.Despite these challenges, the market outlook remains positive, fueled by emerging economy demand, eco-friendly textile innovations, and rising adoption in fashion, medical, and automotive sectors.Key Drivers- Growing demand for sustainable & affordable textiles- Expanding usage across fashion, home, medical, and industrial applicationsOpportunities- Technological advancements in sustainable viscose productionRestraints- Environmental concerns and reliance on wood pulpKey Players- Lenzing AG- Grasim Industries Limited- Sateri- Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.- Yibin Grace Group Co., Ltd.- Asia Pacific Rayon Limited- Envoy Textiles Limited- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd.- Formosa Chemical and Fiber Corporation- Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd.- Kelheim Fibres GmbH- Ibrahim Fibres LimitedKey Industry Trends:-The synthetic viscose fiber market is undergoing a sustainability-driven transformation:- Eco-friendly Production: Closed-loop systems and FSC-certified viscose (e.g., Lenzing’s Ecovero) are addressing environmental concerns.- Alternative Raw Materials: Use of recycled cellulose and agricultural waste is reducing wood pulp dependency.- Expanding Applications: Growth in medical textiles, hygiene products, and automotive interiors due to viscose’s absorbency and comfort.- Strategic Partnerships: In April 2025, Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. partnered with Circulose to scale sustainable fiber offerings.Overall, the industry is aligning with regulatory pressures, consumer preference for eco-friendly fashion, and the push for high-performance textiles.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/synthetic-viscose-fiber-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

