Japan Digital Textile Printing Market to Reach USD 99.6 Million by 2035, Driven by Fashion and Customization Trends

Japan Digital Textile Printing Market

Market to expand at 7.2% CAGR, with luxury textiles, eco-friendly pigment inks, and direct-to-garment printing leading growth

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan digital textile printing market is poised for significant transformation, with the industry projected to grow from USD 49.7 million in 2025 to USD 99.6 million by 2035. This marks a steady CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. The sector has already demonstrated resilience and growth momentum, having generated USD 46.4 million in 2024.

Rising Demand for Fashion and Customization

Japan’s strong fashion culture remains the most influential driver of digital textile printing adoption. The nation’s street fashion, luxury wear, and niche apparel segments emphasize personalization, exclusivity, and premium quality. As a result, the clothing industry alone accounts for over 38% of the total market share, making it the largest application segment.

Unlike many global markets, Japan’s textile heritage demands small-batch, high-quality outputs. This makes digital printing an ideal solution, capable of producing vibrant and detailed designs with precision. Sublimation and reactive printing processes are gaining momentum in the country, largely due to their ability to capture intricate patterns while ensuring eco-friendly production.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

1. Luxury Fashion Fuels Digital Printing Adoption

Japan’s luxury textile industry places strong emphasis on detailed patterns, premium fabrics, and vibrant colors. From silk kimonos with delicate motifs to limited-edition upholstery for interiors, digital textile printing is redefining premium design possibilities. The industry’s ability to provide exclusivity and customization makes it a natural partner for luxury brands.

2. Apparel Industry as a Catalyst for Growth

The fashion-forward nature of Japanese consumers is pushing apparel makers to adopt flexible printing technologies. On-demand production not only reduces lead times but also ensures sustainability by minimizing waste. This aligns with Japan’s cultural preference for limited, custom designs rather than mass-market clothing.

3. Competition from Traditional Printing

Despite strong growth prospects, traditional printing methods like screen and rotary printing remain popular for high-volume, cost-sensitive production. These methods dominate industrial applications such as automotive textiles and basic apparel. While digital printing is increasingly favored for flexibility and eco-friendly qualities, conventional techniques still pose competitive pressure.

Competitive Landscape

The Japan digital textile printing market is marked by a mix of global leaders, regional players, and niche local manufacturers.

1. Tier 1 Companies – Market Leaders

Firms like Seiko Epson, Mimaki Engineering, Atexco, and MUTOH INDUSTRIES LTD dominate the market with advanced technology, robust portfolios, and large-scale production capacity. These companies leverage innovation to maintain leadership and actively meet Japan’s demand for high-quality, customized outputs.

2. Tier 2 Companies – Mid-sized Innovators

Companies such as Roland DGA Corporation, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH, The Ricoh Company, Ltd, and HP Inc. hold strong positions through technological capabilities and overseas presence. While they may not rival Tier 1 players in global reach, they play a critical role in advancing mid-sized business opportunities and localized solutions.



3. Tier 3 Companies – Local Niche Players

Numerous small-scale companies serve niche markets, often catering to highly specific fashion or décor needs. Their agility and deep understanding of local consumer preferences allow them to meet demands that larger players sometimes overlook. This segment is considered unorganized but vital for local market growth.

Segment Outlook

1. Ink Preferences

Pigment ink is projected to account for more than 40.6% of the market share by 2035. Its eco-friendly properties, lower water consumption, and adaptability to different fabrics make it a preferred choice. With Japan’s increasing focus on sustainability, pigment ink adoption is expected to accelerate.

2. Printing Process

Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printing is projected to dominate with a 47.8% market share by 2035. DTG offers the flexibility of producing small-batch, on-demand clothing with minimal waste, perfectly aligning with the needs of Japan’s fashion-conscious and eco-aware consumers. Cities like Tokyo and Osaka are expected to be hubs for DTG adoption.

Strategic Developments

Innovation remains central to market growth. In February 2023, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. introduced its first direct-to-film (DTF) printer, the “TxF150-75,” alongside its specialized pigment ink “PHT50.” This launch demonstrates the industry’s commitment to expanding technology options for businesses of all sizes.

Collaborations, mergers, and partnerships are also reshaping the competitive landscape. Established manufacturers are teaming up with local start-ups and fashion brands to expand applications and integrate sustainable practices. Such synergies are expected to accelerate technology adoption while expanding market opportunities.

Future Outlook

The Japan digital textile printing market is projected to create an incremental opportunity of USD 92.2 million by 2035, growing 1.6 times its current value. While traditional printing will remain important for large-volume production, the growing demand for customization, sustainability, and faster turnaround times positions digital textile printing as a core driver of the textile industry’s modernization.

The forecast also highlights regional variations, with the Kanto region expected to record a CAGR of 6.5% during the assessment period, further consolidating Japan’s status as a global hub for textile innovation.

Key Players in Focus

• Seiko Epson

• Mimaki Engineering

• Roland DGA Corporation

• Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH

• The Ricoh Company, Ltd

• HP Inc.

• Atexco

• MUTOH INDUSTRIES LTD

