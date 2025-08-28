Screw Terminal Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Anticipated to Grow at 7% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Screw Terminal Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Global Market Report 2025

Screw Terminal Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Screw Terminal Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market In 2025?

The market for screw terminal type aluminum electrolytic capacitors has seen robust growth in recent years. The market is projected to expand from a size of $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.37 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The tremendous growth seen in the historic period can be linked to factors such as increasing industrial automation, the proliferation of renewable energy systems, heightened use of motor drives, the need for uninterrupted power supplies, growing utilization of welding equipment, and the electrification of railway systems.

It is anticipated that the market size of screw terminal type aluminum electrolytic capacitors will witness robust growth in the upcoming years. By 2029, it is expected to expand to a whopping $1.80 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This forthcoming surge can be linked to the rising production of electric vehicles, increasing investment in smart grids, development of solar and wind installations, growing demand for industrial robotics, and more widespread use of battery storage units. Key trends anticipated during these forecast years encompass the inclusion of condition monitoring sensors, crafting of long-lasting electrolyte substances, compact formats with high capacitance, introduction of digital control interfaces, and a shift towards low-ESR high-ripple performance capacitors.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Screw Terminal Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market?

The growth of the screw terminal type aluminum electrolytic capacitor market is anticipated to be fueled by the escalating production of automobiles. The automotive sector, which involves the design, manufacture, and sale of motor vehicles and their components, plays a pivotal role in global transportation and mobility. The surge in automotive production can be attributed to consumer demand for electric vehicles, fueled by growing environmental conscious and government initiatives that promote eco-friendly transportation. Screw terminal type aluminum electrolytic capacitors are advantageous in automotive applications, providing high capacitance and stable connections, guaranteeing reliable performance in severe conditions like vibrations and temperature fluctuations. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based trade group, reported in May 2023 that global motor vehicle production reached 85.4 million units in 2022, registering a 5.7% increase from 2021. Consequently, the rising automotive production is spearheading the growth of the screw terminal type aluminum electrolytic capacitor market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Screw Terminal Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Industry?

Major players in the screw terminal type aluminum electrolytic capacitor market include:

• Huawei Technologies

• Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd.

• TDK Corporation

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• KEMET Corporation

• Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

• Nichicon Corporation

• Nippon Chemi-Con

• Nantong Jianghai capacitor Co. Ltd.

• Aishi Capacitor Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Screw Terminal Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the screw-terminal type aluminum electrolytic capacitor market are prioritizing the creation of innovative items, including compact screw-terminal aluminum capacitors, to fulfill the increasing need for space-saving, high-performance parts in the automotive, industrial, and renewable energy sectors. Compact screw-terminal aluminum capacitors are high-capacitance electrolytic capacitors that come with screw-type terminals for reliable electrical connections, designed with a smaller physical size while maintaining performance. For example, in December 2022, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a discrete semiconductors manufacturer from the US, debuted the 202 PML-ST series of screw-terminal aluminum electrolytic capacitors. As they are created for high ripple current applications, these capacitors come in a variety of case sizes ranging from 35 mm × 60 mm to 90 mm × 220 mm with capacitance ratings from 330 µF to 56,000 µF and voltage ratings from 200 V to 450 V. They offer enhanced features, such as a higher ripple current (up to 49.6 A), a lower equivalent series resistance (ESR) as low as 2 mΩ, and a long lifespan of 10,000 hours at 85°C.

What Segments Are Covered In The Screw Terminal Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Report?

The screw terminal type aluminum electrolytic capacitor market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Small Capacity, Medium Capacity, High Capacity

2) By Application: Household Appliances, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Electronics Manufacturers, Automotive Manufacturers, Telecommunication Companies, Energy Sector Companies, Consumer Goods Manufacturers

Subsegments:

1) By Small Capacity: Below 1000 µF Capacitors, 1000 µF – 4700 µF Capacitors, Low-Voltage Rated Capacitors

2) By Medium Capacity: 4701 µF – 10,000 µF Capacitors, Mid-Voltage Rated Capacitors (51V – 250V), Industrial-Grade Capacitors

3) By High Capacity: Above 10,000 µF Capacitors, High-Voltage Rated Capacitors (Above 250V), Power Supply And Energy Storage Capacitors

View the full screw terminal type aluminum electrolytic capacitor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/screw-terminal-type-aluminum-electrolytic-capacitor-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Screw Terminal Type Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the screw terminal type aluminum electrolytic capacitor market. The regions covered in the screw terminal type aluminum electrolytic capacitor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

