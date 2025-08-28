Packaged Vegan Food Market Growth Valued at $16,598.25M in 2024, Forecast to $36,155.46M by 2030

packaged vegan food market size

Packaged Vegan Food Market Gains Momentum in USA and Japan Amid Rising Health-Conscious Consumer Demand

Packaged vegan food market surges as US hits multi-million demand and Japan’s health-driven shift fuels strong growth.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthThe global packaged vegan food market is experiencing a strong growth trajectory as shifting consumer preferences, supportive government policies, and innovation from key players drive adoption. According to DataM Intelligence, the global packaged vegan food market was valued at US$ 16,598.25 million 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 36,155.46 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% (2024–2031).Get a Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/packaged-vegan-food-market The United States and Japan stand out as the fastest-evolving markets, backed by policy support, retail expansion, and major product innovations.Industry DevelopmentsIn June 2025, the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) reported a 12% year-on-year increase in U.S. plant-based food sales, with packaged vegan ready-meals and dairy alternatives leading the category. Similarly, in Japan, convenience store chains like Lawson and FamilyMart have expanded their vegan packaged meal options, reflecting growing urban demand.Key PlayersAmy's Kitchen Inc.Dr. McDougall's Right FoodsBeyond Meat Inc.Annie's HomegrownPlamil Foods Ltd. LtdDanone S.A.Tofutti Brand Inc.Barbara’s Bakery Inc.Edward & Sons Ltd.Galaxy Nutritional Foods Inc.Recent M&A Activity• Beyond Meat announced in July 2025 its acquisition of a minority stake in Meatless Farm Co. to strengthen its packaged vegan meals and frozen product portfolio in the U.S. retail market.• In Japan, Otsuka Foods Co., Ltd., known for its SoyJoy and Zenb plant-based lines, entered a strategic partnership with Next Meats Holdings in June 2025 to co-develop packaged vegan ready-meals tailored for the domestic and Southeast Asian markets.DataM Intelligence’s opinion: These consolidations highlight how global and local players are betting on packaged vegan innovations beyond meat substitutes, targeting convenience, sustainability, and functional health benefits.Market SegmentationBy Type:The market spans vegan dairy alternatives, packaged vegan meals, meat substitutes, and vegan bakery & confectionery products. These categories cater to diverse consumer needs, from everyday essentials like milk and cheese alternatives to indulgent treats, reflecting the shift toward plant-based lifestyles.By Distribution Channel:Products are sold through supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online platforms, and other retail outlets. While supermarkets dominate due to wider availability, online sales are growing rapidly as consumers seek convenience and variety in plant-based options.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=packaged-vegan-food-market Policy Support in the USA and Japan• United States: The USDA announced in July 2025 new nutrition labeling guidelines requiring clearer front-of-pack disclosures for plant-based dairy and meat alternatives. While seen as a compliance challenge, this is expected to boost consumer trust and transparency.• Japan: In June 2025, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved subsidies for food companies investing in plant-based protein R&D and packaged food innovations as part of its “Green Food System Strategy,” aiming to reduce carbon footprint and reliance on imports.Both policy shifts are anticipated to accelerate packaged vegan product development and enhance adoption across mainstream consumer groups.Recent Product Launches• In August 2025, Daiya Foods launched its new vegan mac & cheese frozen line in U.S. retail chains including Walmart and Kroger, tapping into convenience-focused millennials.• In Japan, Otsuka Foods released Zenb Plant-Based Pasta Meal Kits in July 2025, emphasizing sustainable packaging and clean-label formulations, catering to health-conscious urban consumers.These launches underline how packaged vegan foods are expanding from niche to mainstream with convenience and functionality as major selling points.Market Insights: USA and Japan• USA Market: The U.S. packaged vegan food market was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2023, projected to grow at 9.2% CAGR through 2030, driven by younger demographics, flexitarian diets, and expanded retail availability.• Japan Market: Japan’s packaged vegan food sector was worth USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to nearly double by 2030. Growth is supported by government sustainability policies, aging population health concerns, and rising vegan convenience food demand in metropolitan areas like Tokyo and Osaka.Emerging Region: Asia-Pacific outside Japan, especially South Korea and Singapore, is showing rapid growth due to government backing and cross-border retail partnerships with Japanese brands.DataM Intelligence Perspective“Consumer adoption of packaged vegan foods in the U.S. and Japan is no longer confined to niche markets—it is now moving into mainstream retail and foodservice. M&A activity, combined with supportive policy frameworks, will likely create a more competitive and innovation-driven market landscape,” said DataM Intelligence’s Analyst Team.About DataM IntelligenceDataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP is a global market research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights that empower organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, DataM Intelligence partners with clients worldwide across diverse industries, including Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Biotechnology, and Consumer Goods.Related Reports:Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription?kb Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.1. Competitive Landscape2. Sustainability Impact Analysis3. KOL / Stakeholder Insights4. Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots5. Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis6. Quarterly Industry Report Updated7. Live Market & Pricing Trends8. Import-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

