Satellite Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Satellite Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Satellite Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Global Market Reports

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025

What Is The Satellite Services Market Size And Growth?

The size of the satellite services market has seen significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $141.98 billion in 2024 to $151.41 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The historical growth can be linked to factors such as increased government investments, growth in global data traffic, the expansion of autonomous vehicle navigation systems, the rise of global e-commerce logistics, and the development of cross-border digital connectivity projects.

Anticipations are high for notable expansion in the satellite services market in the forthcoming years, with the projection to reach $193.87 billion in 2029. This represents a 6.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This predicted growth for the forecast period is attributed to factors such as the escalating penetration of satellite broadband, a growing demand for dependable connectivity, an increased use of satellites within military and defense sectors, an amplified necessity for earth scrutiny and remote sensing for climate surveillance, and a rising demand for high-speed internet and global connectivity. Technological progress, laser inter-satellite links, reusable launch systems, quantum sensing, and advancements specifically in satellite technology are significant trends likely to mark the forecast period.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Satellite Services Market?

The rising need for fast internet and worldwide connections is anticipated to boost the progress of the satellite services industry in the future. The term fast internet and global connectivity typically implies quick and broad access to digital networks that facilitate efficient communication, data transmission, and global online services. The escalating requirement for fast internet and global connections can be attributed to the increasing dependency on digital platforms for tasks like work, education, and communication. This transformation has resulted in the necessity for continuous and quick internet access for daily tasks and economic productivity. Satellite services offer this kind of internet and worldwide connectivity by utilizing satellites in orbit to wirelessly transfer data between ground stations and user terminals, thus obviating the need for terrestrial infrastructure. As an example, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, a telecommunications company based in Sweden, stated in November 2024 that by 2030, the number of global 5G subscriptions is anticipated to hit roughly 6.3 billion, making up about 67% of all mobile subscriptions worldwide. Consequently, the upward surge in the demand for fast internet and worldwide connections is propelling the expansion of the satellite services sector.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Satellite Services Market?

Major players in the Satellite Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

• EchoStar Corporation

• ViaSat Inc.

• Tata Communications

• SES S.A.

• Eutelsat Communications S.A.

• Airbus Defence and Space

• Iridium Communications Inc.

• Comtech PST Corp.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Satellite Services Market?

Leading firms in the satellite services market are prioritizing the development of sophisticated innovations like broadband services to boost worldwide connectivity. Broadband service is characterized by its high-speed internet access that enables rapid data transmission, supporting tasks such as streaming, browsing the web, and digital communication. For example, in September 2022, Hughes Communications India Private Limited, a company based in India that supplies broadband satellite and managed network facilities, introduced the High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) broadband service to cope with the growing bandwidth requirements in industries like telecommunications, finance, government, and energy. Leveraging the advanced satellite technologies from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the service provides cost-effective, multi-megabit internet connection even to remote and underserved areas. The HTS service essential in strengthening enterprise and government networks, closing connectivity gaps and promoting India's digital transformation.

How Is The Satellite Services Market Segmented?

The satellite services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Consumer Services, Fixed Satellite Services, Mobile Satellite Services, Earth Observation Services

2) By Deployment Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By End-User: Media And Entertainment, Government, Aviation, Defense, Aerospace, Retail And Enterprise, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Consumer Services: Satellite Television, Satellite Radio, Direct-To-Home Services, Broadband Internet Services, Voice Communication Services

2) By Fixed Satellite Services: Telephony, Television Broadcasting, Data Communication, Internet Backbone Connectivity, Backhaul Services

3) By Mobile Satellite Services: Voice Services, Messaging Services, Mobile Data Services, Emergency Communication, GPS Navigation Support

4) By Earth Observation Services: Weather Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Agricultural Data Services, Disaster Management, Land And Resource Mapping

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Satellite Services Market?

North America led the global satellite services market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

