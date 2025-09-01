Luxury Haven Rentals Spotlighted in Pluto TV’s ‘Staycation’ Travel Series

Luxury-beach-house-rentals-Manhattan-Beach Manhattan-Beach-houses-for-rent Houses-For-Rent-Manhattan-Beach Luxury Haven Rental

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Haven Rentals, a high-end vacation home provider specializing in exclusive beachfront properties in California, has been prominently featured in the travel-lifestyle docuseries Staycation, currently streaming on Pluto TV. The feature highlights one of the company’s most sought-after locations — its Manhattan Beach property — and sheds light on the evolving landscape of luxury beachfront homes in the United States.As part of the Staycation series, the episode offers a close-up of how vacationers can now enjoy upscale, home-like comfort just steps from the beach. The program gives viewers an inside look at Luxury Haven Rentals' four-bedroom coastal home — a space designed to mirror the elegance of a five-star retreat, with views of the Pacific and the warmth of a California beach lifestyle.A Real View into Luxury LivingLuxury Haven Rentals’ inclusion in the series reflects the broader interest in alternative accommodations that combine both privacy and indulgence. The property, set in Manhattan Beach, has become a preferred choice for guests looking for more than a hotel room. With an ocean-view balcony and a spacious open-plan kitchen, the home captures a balance between relaxation and upscale living.“Being part of the Staycation series is a milestone moment,” said Michelle, property manager at Luxury Haven Rentals. “It’s an opportunity to showcase not only the beauty of our property but the care and detail we bring to each guest’s experience — all in one of the most iconic beach locations in California.”Why This Property Stands OutThis Manhattan Beach residence offers thoughtfully designed spaces for families, couples, and groups seeking both adventure and rest. Designed with both leisure and connection in mind, it allows for an immersive stay that doesn’t compromise on style or convenience. Smart home integration, ample gathering areas, and proximity to Los Angeles landmarks make this property distinct within the market for house rentals in Manhattan Beach.The property's appearance on Staycation has not only placed it on a national platform but also underscored a growing traveler interest in experiential stays. For many high-end travelers, staying at a luxury home provides a sense of belonging — a place to make memories, not just spend nights.Bringing Hospitality into the HomeLuxury Haven Rentals focuses on offering more than a place to stay. With every booking, guests are welcomed into an experience designed to reflect the lifestyle of the area. From surfboards and bikes available on-site to family-friendly amenities like cribs and entertainment lounges, the company’s offerings cater to both relaxation seekers and activity lovers alike.“Guests aren’t just renting a space; they’re stepping into a lifestyle,” explained a guest services team member. “Whether it’s cooking together in the chef-grade kitchen, enjoying sunsets on the patio, or exploring the vibrant community of Manhattan Beach, our aim is to create a complete, elevated stay.”Company Overview and Range of ExperiencesLuxury Haven Rentals operates a collection of luxury vacation rentals in Manhattan Beach and nearby destinations. Each home is hand-selected and equipped with top-tier amenities, from climate control and security systems to modern furnishings and thoughtful design. The brand focuses on offering tailored stays that allow guests to enjoy both the comfort of home and the freedom of travel.The Manhattan Beach bungalow is located just minutes from award-winning restaurants, boutique shops, and water sport hubs. The home’s presence on Staycation further cements its place among the top vacation houses for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA.Luxury with Local CharacterWith the rise in demand for luxury beachfront homes, Luxury Haven Rentals has developed a niche offering that pairs high standards of hospitality with the ease of California’s coastal charm. The Manhattan Beach location, in particular, is a standout for guests seeking a mix of beach access, scenic views, and sophisticated interiors — a combination increasingly sought after by today’s well-traveled audience.As viewers tune into Staycation on Pluto TV, they’re invited to see firsthand how the company redefines the vacation rental experience through elevated design, attention to detail, and authentic connection to place. For those searching for Manhattan Beach vacation house rentals , Luxury Haven Rentals continues to shape what it means to feel at home — while on holiday.About Luxury Haven RentalsAt Luxury Haven Rentals, we specialize in premium vacation experiences along the stunning coastline. Our handpicked properties combine breathtaking ocean views with high-end amenities, offering the perfect blend of relaxation and refinement. Whether you're escaping for romance, family time, or peaceful solitude, every stay is crafted to deliver comfort, style, and unforgettable memories by the sea.

