The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Rocket Propellant Valves Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.4% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

It will grow to $2.08 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Rocket Propellant Valves Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the market size of rocket propellant valves has seen robust growth. It is expected to increase from $1.45 billion in 2024 to $1.56 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The historic growth can be attributed to several factors such as the increase in commercial space missions, growing interest in interplanetary expeditions, the rising trend of miniaturization in propulsion systems, increased investment in defense missile programs, and the growing adoption of cryogenic propulsion systems.

The market for rocket propellant valves is projected to witness considerable expansion in the coming years, potentially reaching a value of $2.08 billion by the year 2029, underpinned by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This prospective growth during the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as rising demands for satellite launches, growing use of reusable launch vehicles, escalating government funding for space exploration projects, heightened emphasis on safety and reliability of missions, and an uptick in partnerships between space agencies and private corporations. Foreseen trends within the projection period encompass breakthroughs in valve material technologies, adoption of 3D printing and additive production, the creation of resistant materials to counteract corrosion, improvements in manufacturing procedures, and the use of light composite materials.

Download a free sample of the rocket propellant valves market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25536&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Rocket Propellant Valves Market?

The rocket propellant valves market is projected to expand due to the growing number of space launches. Rockets propel spacecraft or payloads into orbit for purposes such as exploration, defense, communication, or scientific studies. Reusable rocket technology advancements support this increase, making launches more cost-effective and frequent. Rocket propellant valves regulate the flow of fuel and oxidizer into the rocket engine, ensuring precise and safe thrust during take-offs. For example, as per the US International Trade Commission, global space launches as of November 2023 surged from 186 in 2022 to 197 in 2023. Therefore, the escalating count of space launches is stimulating the rocket propellant valves market growth. On account of increased military capabilities and cutting-edge weaponry systems, boosting defense budgets are set to stimulate the rocket propellant valves market progress. Defense budgets comprise the total government expenditure allocated for military operations, defense infrastructure, and related activities for national security preservation. Enhanced capabilities and investments are necessary to counter emerging threats like cyberattacks, terrorism, and space-related conflicts, facilitated by increasing defense budgets. This boost promotes investment in advanced missile and launch systems, thus driving the demand for high-performance rocket propellant valves. For instance, as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in April 2024, global military expenses hit $2,443 billion in 2023, showcasing a 6.8% real-term increase from 2022. Consequently, soaring defense budgets are propelling the rocket propellant valves market growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Rocket Propellant Valves Industry?

Major players in the Rocket Propellant Valves Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems

• Safran S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Blue Origin LLC

• Moog Inc.

• ArianeGroup SAS

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

• Nammo AS

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Rocket Propellant Valves Market In The Globe?

Prominent firms within the rocket propellant valves industry are prioritizing the creation of enhanced solutions, including solenoid-actuated poppet valves, to augment the accurate control of propellant flow in rocket motors. A solenoid-actuated poppet valve involves an electromagnetic valve which uses a solenoid to move a poppet, allowing for swift and precise regulation of fluid flow. To exemplify, Triton Space Technologies LLC, an American engineering and production corporation with a focus on rocket propulsion systems and related equipment, premiered the TS-160S solenoid-actuated poppet valve for rocket propulsion uses in July 2023. This valve boasts a simple installation process, fast actuation, and high pressure or flow potential with a compact, in-line design that eliminates the need for external actuation pressure. It strives to provide dependable and effective propellant flow management for demanding rocket propulsion tasks.

What Segments Are Covered In The Rocket Propellant Valves Market Report?

The rocket propellant valves market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Monopropellant Valves, Bipropellant Valves, Cryogenic Valves, Other Types

2) By Valve Type: Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves

3) By Material: Stainless Steel, Titanium, Aluminum, Other Materials

4) By Application: Launch Vehicles, Satellites, Space Probes, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Commercial, Military, Government

Subsegments:

1) By Monopropellant Valves: Hydrazine Monopropellant Valves, Green Monopropellant Valves, Hydrogen Peroxide Valves

2) By Bipropellant Valves: Hypergolic Bipropellant Valves, Pressure-Actuated Bipropellant Valves, Non-Hypergolic Bipropellant Valves

3) By Cryogenic Valves: Liquid Oxygen (LOX) Valves, Methane Cryogenic Valves, Liquid Hydrogen (LH2) Valves

4) By Other Types: Isolation Valves, Flow Control Valves, Throttle Valves

View the full rocket propellant valves market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rocket-propellant-valves-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Rocket Propellant Valves Market By 2025?

For 2025, North America leads the Rocket Propellant Valves Global Market Report as the region with the largest market, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the most rapid growth. All regions featured in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Rocket Propellant Valves Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Valves Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-valves-global-market-report

Ball Valves Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ball-valves-global-market-report

Commercial Valves Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-valves-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.