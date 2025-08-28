Reishi Mushroom Market to Witness Remarkable Growth Set to Hits $5.05 Bn by 2032 | North America, Europe, APAC & LAMEA

reishi mushroom industry

Rise in demand for functional beverage ingredients and inclination toward sustainable food & beverages have boosted the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reishi mushroom market size generated at $3.09 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $5.06 billion by 2027, registering with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2027.Rise in demand for functional beverage ingredients, surge in product awareness & knowledge through advertisements, and inclination toward sustainable food & beverages have boosted the growth of the global reishi mushroom market. However, high price of reishi mushrooms hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for organically grown products with high nutritional value and increase in adoption of organic reishi mushroom products are estimated to create new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Download Sample Copy Of Report@ @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10352 Reishi mushrooms have an extremely high nutritional profile and have been thereby considered as mushroom of immortality. They have high applications as dietary supplements and are also gaining recognition as key plant-based ingredients in cosmetics & personal care products. These factors are among some crucial factors that drive the growth of the global reishi mushroom market.There has been a trend and substantial growth in developing natural drugs to prevent and treat several immunological diseases over the last decades. The fruiting bodies of reishi mushroom species have gained popularity as dietary supplements in China, Japan, North America, and other regions of the world. Furthermore, it has been used as a functional food to prevent and treat immunological diseases, owing to its bioactive constituents that are regarded to provide anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, anti-oxidant, immunomodulatory, immunodeficiency, and anti-fungal properties. Moreover, the demand for reishi mushrooms as a key ingredient in several personal care products has also gained high traction. This is due to its excellent antioxidant, anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, skin whitening, and moisturizing properties. Consumers are increasingly inclined toward products manufactured using plant-based organic ingredients, instead of synthetically sourced. However, reishi mushrooms products are high priced, and this factor is expected to hinder the reishi mushroom market growth.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reishi-mushroom-market/purchase-options The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue reishi mushroom market opportunity of $1.88 billion from 2021 to 2027. Rise in application of reishi mushroom in healthcare products, dietary supplements, cosmetics & personal care products, as a result of growing health consciousness, are the key factors for reishi mushroom market trends.The global reishi mushroom market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market.Send Me Enquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10352 The global reishi mushroom industry report includes an in-depth analysis of major market players such as Bristol Botanicals Limited (UK), Alphay International, Inc. (China), DXN Holdings Bhd. (Malaysia), Bio Botanica, Inc. (U.S.), Xi'an Greena Biotech Co., Ltd (China), Ron Teeguarden Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.), Hokkaido Reishi Co., Ltd. (Japan), Shanghai Gubao Edible Mushroom Co., Ltd. (China), Fujian Xianzhilou Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Nammex (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts).Trending Reports:Frozen Mushrooms Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-mushrooms-market-A49997 Chaga Mushroom Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chaga-mushroom-market-A47231 Mushroom Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mushroom-market

