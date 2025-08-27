Planet Naskeag Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Brand Refresh and Holiday Spotlight on Wild Pickled Blueberries

Pickled blueberries on the table

Planet Naskeag marks 5 years with a brand refresh and holiday spotlight on Wild Pickled Blueberries.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Naskeag , a Maine-based gourmet food brand, is marking its 5th anniversary this summer with a refreshed brand identity, a newly launched website, and a renewed commitment to reaching culinary audiences across Maine, Massachusetts, and beyond. At the center of its story is a distinctive creation: Wild Pickled Blueberries , a savory take on Maine’s iconic fruit.For generations, Maine’s wild blueberries have been a source of pride and tradition. Their short harvest window, just two weeks each August, has made them both beloved and elusive. While they are most often celebrated in pies, muffins, and other sweet recipes, Planet Naskeag founder Silvia Mathewson envisioned a different path. She wanted to find a way to extend the season and highlight wild blueberries in a new way. “Pickling them felt like a practical and creative solution that could transform a fleeting fruit into a year-round delicacy,” Mathewson explained.The result was Wild Pickled Blueberries, a gourmet product that combines the tangy character of pickling with the natural sweetness of wild blueberries. The savory twist has found its way into kitchens of regional chefs, home cooks, and food enthusiasts looking for something distinctive and rooted in Maine.A Milestone Anniversary and Brand RefreshSince its founding in 2020, Planet Naskeag has grown from a local passion project into a boutique gourmet brand with a loyal following. The 5th anniversary marks a new chapter, with the launch of an upgraded website, refined concept, and renewed focus on culinary storytelling. The updated platform makes it easier for customers and retailers to explore recipes, learn about the brand, and connect with Planet Naskeag’s growing presence in the gourmet marketplace.“This anniversary is about more than looking back,” said Mathewson. “It’s about celebrating how far we’ve come while laying the foundation for what’s ahead. The brand refresh reflects our creativity and commitment, expressed through our website, products, and connection with the food community.”Holiday Season Spotlight: Wild Pickled Blueberries for ThanksgivingWith the holiday season approaching, Planet Naskeag is highlighting the versatility of Wild Pickled Blueberries as a unique pairing for Thanksgiving tables. The savory berries bring a twist to holiday favorites, from cheese boards and charcuterie spreads to roasted meats, vegetables, and seasonal grains.“Thanksgiving is about tradition, but it’s also about elevating the experience with flavors that surprise and delight,” Mathewson said. “Wild Pickled Blueberries add a vibrant note that makes a meal feel truly special.”The berries have already been used by regional chefs exploring new flavor profiles. Whether as a garnish for duck, a complement to brie, or an accent in winter salads, they bring versatility and character to a wide range of dishes.A Brand Rooted in Maine, Reaching OutwardPlanet Naskeag takes its name from the historic Naskeag Point in Brooklin, Maine, a place rich with maritime heritage and natural beauty. The brand’s philosophy reflects this sense of place: honoring Maine’s natural abundance while seeking sustainable ways to share it with the wider world.From sourcing practices to product design, Planet Naskeag remains committed to quality and authenticity. Its Wild Pickled Blueberries not only preserve the fleeting blueberry season but also open the door to conversations about innovation, tradition, and the future of gourmet food.About Planet NaskeagPlanet Naskeag LLC is a gourmet food brand based in Brooklin, Maine. Founded in 2020 by Silvia Mathewson, the company is inspired by Maine’s wild landscapes, creative spirit, and seasonal abundance. Its signature product, Wild Pickled Blueberries, transforms a short harvest into a year-round gourmet delicacy that celebrates innovation, sustainability, and taste. With a newly refreshed brand and website, Planet Naskeag continues to build its presence in the regional and national gourmet marketplace.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.