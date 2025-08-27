myCRMSIM Launches Affordable iMessage Integration for HighLevel

Unlimited SMS, iMessage & WhatsApp for HighLevel

SAN FRANCISO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- myCRMSIM, the all-in-one communications platform for HighLevel users , has announced the launch of its groundbreaking iMessage service, delivering a direct, seamless connection to clients’ preferred messaging platform for only $29 per month.This launch marks a major shift in the market, where other providers charge hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a single number to connect iMessage to HighLevel. myCRMSIM’s pricing opens the door for businesses of all sizes to leverage iMessage without breaking their marketing budgets.Since its launch just over a year ago, myCRMSIM has become the only platform in the world that integrates SMS, iMessage, and WhatsApp into HighLevel, allowing businesses to connect with customers exactly where they are, all from one dashboard.“Our mission has always been to simplify communication and make it affordable for every business,” said Gary Capps, Founder of myCRMSIM. “By combining SMS, iMessage, and WhatsApp in one platform at an unbeatable price, we’re helping HighLevel users stay ahead of the curve and in front of their customers.”myCRMSIM’s rapid adoption is proof of its market impact, it’s already the fifth most downloaded app in the HighLevel Marketplace worldwide. The addition of iMessage solidifies its position as the go-to solution for businesses that want to scale their communication without scaling costs.About myCRMSIMmyCRMSIM is a communication powerhouse built for HighLevel users, offering unlimited SMS, iMessage, and WhatsApp connectivity in one unified platform. With a mission to streamline business communication and reduce costs, myCRMSIM is transforming how companies engage with their audiences across the globe.Learn more about the new iMessage service at: https://mycrmsim.com/imessage Media Contact:GarymyCRMSIM

Revolutionize Messaging with iMessage and SMS Backup Integration

