Local Security Experts Launch Surveillance Camera Installation & Monitoring in North Carolina

Threat Detection Safety Services (TDSS) logo – security camera installation, 24/7 in-house monitoring, and advanced threat protection.

Threat Detection Safety Services (TDSS) – Experts in Security Camera Installation, 24/7 Monitoring, and Advanced Threat Protection.

Professional surveillance keeps your assets safe around the clock.

Protect your valuables, home and business assets with professional security camera installation and 24/7 surveillance.

North Carolina security camera provider for home and business installations, surveillance and monitoring services

Security Camera Installation & In-House Monitoring for Homes and Businesses in North Carolina

Business security and surveillance in North Carolina done right: expert camera installation with secure, privately owned in-house monitoring—never outsourced.

At TDSS, we protect North Carolina businesses, property, marinas, people and homes with professional camera installation and 24/7 in-house monitoring from our local command center, never out sourced!”
— Gary Pastor
GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Carolina Gets Next-Level Security: TDSS Expands Advanced Surveillance & Monitoring for Homes and Businesses

Threat Detection & Safety Services (TDSS), a leader in integrated security solutions, is taking protection to the next level with advanced surveillance camera installations, smart remote access systems, and professional in-house monitoring—delivering a rapid, proactive approach across North Carolina.

Led by military veteran and former law enforcement officer Gary Pastor, founder of NC Protection Group (Est. 1999), TDSS combines 36+ years of experience with hands-on, personalized services. Operating from a privately owned North Carolina command center, the company provides security camera installation, 24/7 monitoring, and proactive surveillance designed to safeguard people, property, and communities with unmatched professionalism and integrity.

As security threats evolve, TDSS responds with technology-driven solutions for homes, businesses, and communities. Clients benefit from high-resolution video systems, smart alerts, and continuous monitoring—all handled in-house, never outsourced.

Advanced Features Include:

High-Definition & 4K Recording

Night Vision & Low-Light Performance

PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) Coverage

Smart Alerts & Motion Detection

Secure Remote Access via Mobile & Desktop

Flexible Cloud or Local Storage

24/7 Monitoring from Our North Carolina Command Center

Trusted Integrity, Professionalism, and Rapid Response

“Security is never one-size-fits-all,” said Gary Pastor, President & Founder. “With our in-house monitoring facility and command center right here in North Carolina, our trained professionals handle clients’ safety directly—never outsourced.”

Industries Served: Residential communities, retail, healthcare, schools, construction sites, warehouses, government facilities, houses of worship, manufacturing plants, airports, marinas, and more. Clients can choose self-monitoring through secure mobile apps or professional in-house monitoring for round-the-clock protection.

TDSS is a North Carolina-based Threat Detection & Safety Service provider specializing in surveillance camera installation, monitoring, access control, threat assessments, and professional security staffing. With a team of law enforcement and military veterans, TDSS delivers customized solutions to safeguard people, property, and communities.

Your Security Matters: Who is monitoring your home or business? Is it handled in-house or outsourced?
TDSS safeguards your property, assets, family, and business with expert installations and 24/7 on-site monitoring, giving you the peace of mind and protection you deserve.

Contact: Phone: 910-999-8377
Email: info@threatdetectionss.com
Website: https://threatdetectionss.com/services/surveillance-camera-installation-and-monitoring/

Gary Pastor
Threat Detection & Safety Services (TDSS)
+1 910-999-8377
info@threatdetectionss.com
Local Company for Security Camera Installation & Monitoring in North Carolina– TDSS

