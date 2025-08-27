Back to School Brings Renewed Focus on Safety in School Zones, Say Lyons Snyder Personal Injury Attorneys

As students return to class, Lyons Snyder urges drivers to slow down in school zones and offers legal support for back-to-school injury victims.

PARKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As students across Parkland and Coral Springs head back to school, the attorneys at Lyons Snyder Personal Injury Attorneys are urging drivers to slow down, stay alert, and respect school zones a reminder that could save lives.

Founding partners Marc P. Lyons and Philip M. Snyder, both experienced trial attorneys and long-time South Florida residents, say the start of the school year brings a spike in car and pedestrian accidents, many of them preventable.

“We see it every August and September drivers in a rush, distracted behind the wheel, or ignoring reduced speed limits in school zones,” said Snyder, a leading personal injury attorney Parkland residents trust. “The consequences can be devastating, especially for children.”

Heightened Risk in School Zones

Whether it’s parents rushing to drop off kids or commuters cutting through residential neighborhoods, school zones become high-risk areas when traffic laws aren’t followed. According to national safety studies, school zone crashes increase by nearly 25% during the first two months of the academic year.

As experienced car accident attorneys Parkland FL, Lyons Snyder is calling attention to the most common causes of these incidents:

• Distracted driving (texting or using GPS)

• Speeding through marked zones

• Failing to stop for school buses

• Unsafe turns near school crosswalks

“Drivers need to treat every school zone like a construction zone, with extra care and caution,” said Lyons, a respected personal injury lawyer Coral Springs FL. “It’s not just about tickets or fines. It’s about protecting kids who are often unpredictable on foot or bike.”

Legal Support for Families Affected by School Zone Accidents

Unfortunately, not everyone obeys the rules. When accidents happen, families need guidance. Lyons Snyder is a go-to firm for families dealing with school zone-related injuries. From pedestrian accidents to bicycle crashes, the team regularly handles sensitive cases involving children.

Whether you’re working with a car accident lawyer in Parkland, a personal injury attorney Coral Springs FL, or a motorcycle accident attorney in Coral Springs, Florida, the attorneys at Lyons Snyder approach every case with empathy, diligence, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

They’ve helped victims recover millions in compensation, including:

• A $1.675M settlement for a side-impact car accident

• A $1.5M pedestrian accident claim

• A $1.8M wrongful death scooter case

• Multiple six-figure settlements in rear-end collisions and motorcycle crashes

These results reflect their skill and readiness to take on insurers and defendants when families need it most.

Who They Help

As trusted advocates for personal injury cases, the firm handles:

• Car accidents (including school zone crashes)

• Motorcycle collisions

• Pedestrian and bicycle injuries

• Rideshare incidents

• Slip and falls

• Wrongful death claims

If you’re searching for a car accident lawyer Parkland FL, personal injury attorney Parkland, or motorcycle accident lawyer Coral Springs, Lyons Snyder is a name you can trust.

Back to School Safety Tips From Lyons Snyder

To help reduce accidents this school year, the team at Lyons Snyder encourages local residents to follow these tips:

1. Obey posted school zone speed limits, even when children aren’t visibly present.

2. Watch for crossing guards and always yield at crosswalks.

3. Avoid distractions, put the phone away, even at red lights.

4. Give buses extra room and always stop when they extend the stop sign.

5. Teach your kids about walking safely, using sidewalks, and making eye contact with drivers.

“Our firm exists to help people after accidents,” said Snyder. “But we’d much rather prevent them in the first place.”

A Local Firm with Deep Roots

Lyons Snyder isn’t a national chain or a billboard law firm. It’s a locally rooted practice run by attorneys who live and raise families in the same communities they serve. Attorney Phil Snyder was born and raised in Coral Springs, and Marc Lyons has spent over 15 years representing families throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Whether you need a car accident attorney in Parkland, Florida, a personal injury lawyer Parkland, or a motorcycle accident lawyer in Coral Springs, you’re working with professionals who know the streets, schools, and challenges of your neighborhood.

They represent clients across:

• Parkland

• Coral Springs

• Plantation

• Boca Raton

• Surrounding areas

Why Families Choose Lyons Snyder

Clients consistently choose Lyons Snyder for their:

• Trial-tested experience

• Direct attorney access (you won't be handed off to a case manager)

• Transparent communication

• Zero fees unless they win your case

• Free consultations—because peace of mind should never cost extra

If you or your child has been injured in a school zone crash or any accident, the firm’s team of car accident attorneys Coral Springs and personal injury lawyers Coral Springs FL is ready to help you take the next step.

What to Do After a School Zone Accident

If you or your child is involved in a crash:

1. Seek medical attention immediately

2. Call the police and get a report

3. Document the scene and any injuries

4. Do not give recorded statements to insurers

5. Contact a local personal injury attorney

The sooner you speak with a qualified car accident attorney in Coral Springs or a personal injury lawyer Parkland, the stronger your case will be.

