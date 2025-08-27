Otter PR Selected for Inclusion in National Law Review’s Inaugural Directory of Public Relations Firms

Otter PR and its clients will receive priority consideration for publishing articles and press releases within the NLR.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otter Public Relations (dba Otter PR), a leading media relations agency and one of the best PR firms for thought leadership, crisis communications, and startup growth, has been selected for inclusion in the launch of the National Law Review’s Directory of Public Relations Firms . This recognition builds on Otter PR’s ongoing mission to provide exceptional public relations services that drive measurable results and strengthen its clients’ personal and professional reputations.The new directory is designed to serve as a trusted resource for legal, investor relations, and financial professionals seeking reputable PR partners. Firms included in the directory were chosen based on their ability to meet the National Law Review’s (NLR) high editorial and ethical standards.“Being selected by the National Law Review is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the hard work and dedication our team has put in over the years,” says Scott Bartnick, Co-Founder and CEO of Otter PR. “We are proud to be recognized for the strong reputation we’ve built through collaboration, ethical practices, and delivering impactful results for our clients.”Founded in early 2020, Otter PR has gone on to secure extensive media coverage for its clients in the legal field, with a particular emphasis on top-tier media coverage for law firms of all sizes and lawyers aspiring to become reputable thought leaders in their respective niches. Some of the firm’s clients in the legal industry include Leah Wise, Omar Ochoa, Mike Mandell (also known as “Law By Mike”), Kevin O’Brien, and The Foster Group, among others.As a listed member of the NLR’s Directory, Otter PR and its clients will receive priority consideration for publishing articles and press releases within the NLR, further amplifying their visibility for thought leadership and industry expertise.The Directory has officially launched on the National Law Review’s website, offering legal and financial professionals access to trusted PR firms that can help elevate their communications strategies.To learn more, visit www.otterpr.com About Otter PROtter PR is an earned media PR leader and press coverage specialist based in St. Petersburg, Florida. With a growing global team of media strategists, former journalists, and brand storytellers, Otter PR helps clients elevate their reputations, expand visibility, and build credibility in competitive industries. Recognized as a top-ranking PR firm in America by G2, Upcity, and Clutch, Otter PR offers public relations services for startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprise brands alike.

