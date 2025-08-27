SIX FRANDZEL ROBINS BLOOM & CSATO ATTORNEYS NAMED 'BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA'

Michael Gomez Gerrick Warrington Wesley King

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that that six of its attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America. The rigorous selection process of Best Lawyers “employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.”“Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review,” states the publication. “Our process is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.”The following Frandzel Partners are named:• Andrew Alper – Bankruptcy, Creditor Debtor Rights /Insolvency and Reorganization• Marshall August – Bankruptcy, Creditor Debtor Rights /Insolvency and Reorganization• Michael Fletcher – Bankruptcy, Creditor Debtor Rights /Insolvency and Reorganization Michael Gomez – Bankruptcy, Creditor Debtor Rights /Insolvency and ReorganizationIn addition, the following attorneys are recognized on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list:• Wesley King – Real Estate Gerrick Warrington – Bankruptcy, Creditor Debtor Rights /Insolvency and Reorganization

