Massive Bio Launches Oracle Cerner App to Simplify Patient Records and Speed Up Clinical Trial Matching

Massive Bio Launches Oracle Cerner App to Simplify Patient Records and Speed Up Clinical Trial Matching

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Bio, a leader in AI-powered oncology clinical trial matching, today announced the launch of its new key feature on the Patient Connect app. This integration will empower both patients and healthcare providers by simplifying the process of accessing and utilizing electronic health records (EHRs) for advanced cancer care and clinical trial enrollment.This launch is a significant step in fulfilling Massive Bio's recent pledge to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to advance nationwide healthcare interoperability. The new application addresses a long-standing challenge in oncology: the fragmentation of patient medical data. For patients, accessing and compiling their complete medical history can be a cumbersome process, while for hospitals, screening eligible patients for clinical trials across large populations is a major operational hurdle.The integration with Oracle Cerner platform provides Massive Bio with significant reach into the U.S. healthcare system. With Epic and Cerner combined serving nearly two-thirds of all healthcare providers and over three-quarters of hospital capacity, this access is critical for healthcare delivery and interoperability efforts. This extensive coverage means the vast majority of patient care, clinical workflows, and healthcare data management in the United States flows through these two EHR platforms.Massive Bio's Cerner application provides a two-pronged solution. Patients can now seamlessly connect their My Cerner Chart to their Massive Bio profile, allowing them to pull their comprehensive medical records with just a few clicks. This empowers patients to take a more active role in their healthcare journey and ensures their data is ready for analysis by Massive Bio's advanced, ASCO-featured multi-agentic neurosymbolic AI through its AI prescreening hubs.For healthcare providers, the application introduces a powerful bulk data retrieval feature. Hospitals and cancer centers using Cerner can now securely and efficiently process the records of multiple consented patients at once. This functionality is designed to dramatically reduce the time and resources required for clinical trial pre-screening, enabling research teams to identify potential trial candidates on a much larger scale."Our mission is to ensure that every cancer patient has access to the best possible treatment options, and that starts with breaking down data silos," said Selin Kurnaz , Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Massive Bio. "By integrating with a leading EHR provider like Cerner, we are empowering patients to control their data and providing hospitals with the tools they need to accelerate life-saving research. This is a critical step forward in making clinical trial enrollment more efficient and equitable.""For a patient, time is of the essence. The ability to instantly pull their medical history and match it against thousands of clinical trials can be a game-changer," said Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , Co-founder and Chief Medical AI Officer of Massive Bio. "For our hospital partners, the ability to run bulk data analysis means they can offer more trial opportunities to their patient populations, advancing cancer research and improving patient outcomes simultaneously."Connect with Massive Bio: To learn more and connect with the Massive Bio team, visit us at our upcoming events:• Digital Health Awards Pavilion at HLTH in Las Vegas• ESMO AI and Digital Health in Berlin• Google AI Cancer Symposium in New YorkThe Massive Bio application is now available for patients and healthcare systems using Cerner.About Massive Bio: Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu , transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, it streamlines the patient's journey, enhances access to advanced treatment options, and optimizes clinical trials. Massive Bio collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and healthcare institutions worldwide. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the Cancer Moonshot White House initiative, the company has received recognition from the National Cancer Institute and operates across 17 countries with a global team of over 100 employees. For more information, visit www.massivebio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.