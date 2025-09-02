IBA Foodservice Strengthens National Network with Strategic Reorganization and Leadership Expansion

Independent Alliance Strengthens Local, Regional, and National Capabilities for the Food Away from Home Sector

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBA Foodservice (IBA), the premier alliance of independently owned foodservice agencies, today announced the successful completion of a strategic reorganization that strengthens its national network while preserving its core foundation of independent ownership and local expertise. The reorganization includes the appointment of Sean Dowd as Chairman, as well as the expansion of the organization, significantly enhancing IBA’s ability to serve suppliers and foodservice operators across local, regional, and national markets.IBA Foodservice is proud to welcome Amalgamated Brokerage, Apex Food Brokerage, COP Food Sales, Horizon Food Brokers, and Omega Marketing alongside its legacy members, maintaining a strong national presence from coast to coast."This reorganization represents IBA at its strongest point in our history," said Sean Dowd, Chairman of IBA Foodservice. "While the industry has seen significant consolidation with many agencies selling to private equity firms, IBA's foundation remains independently owned and operated. IBA is a group of family-owned businesses committed to long-term partnerships rather than short-term transactions. We've not only maintained our core values but strengthened them by adding new members who fully align with our commitment to collaboration over competition," continues Dowd."Our suppliers now have access to upgraded service in every market we serve," noted John Brauner, representing IBA's Florida expansion. "What sets IBA apart is our high-touch, white-glove service model that provides local touchpoints regardless of the size or scope of your alignment with our members,” continues Brauner of Horizon Food Brokers.IBA's reorganization includes significant investment in technology infrastructure, featuring a universal sales enablement platform designed explicitly for the Food Away from Home space. This platform aggregates centralized information tailored to the foodservice industry's needs while integrating seamlessly with supplier teams.“In addition to our technology enhancement, IBA maintains a commitment to relationship-building that private equity-backed competitors cannot match,” continues Dowd."Over the past 10-15 years, we've seen a clear difference in decision-making between companies governed by the bottom line versus those focused on strategic long-term growth," Dowd explained. "IBA's independent ownership allows us to make decisions based on experience, personal relationships, and long-term value creation," Dowd added.Join IBA Foodservice at the IFMA Presidents Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 2-4, 2025.####About IBA FoodserviceIBA Foodservice unites best-in-class independent foodservice agencies across local, regional, and national markets. Each agency operates with deep regional expertise while leveraging shared resources to deliver comprehensive coverage nationwide. IBA specializes in cultivating meaningful partnerships among manufacturers, distributors, and end-users throughout the foodservice value chain. Clients benefit from direct access to agency owners and industry experts at the local and regional level, supported by the collective strength of a national network.

