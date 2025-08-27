Isah Velita Teams Up with Jack Canfield and SuccessBooks® as a Co-Author of 'Living Truth'

Isah Velita

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Isah Velita will be featured as a co-author in the upcoming book “Living Truth,” alongside world-renowned transformational leader Jack Canfield, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul®.

Set for release in late Fall of 2025, “Living Truth” brings together a dynamic group of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers, each sharing their personal stories and insights to help readers break free from unrealistic expectations and live with greater authenticity, purpose, and fulfillment.

About Isah Velita:

Isah Velita is a dedicated advocate for healthcare reform, focusing on organizational systems and addressing broader U.S. healthcare challenges. Her work is driven by a personal health journey that revealed critical flaws in traditional medical approaches, leading her to embrace holistic and functional medicine alternatives.

Isah has raised awareness of systemic issues such as the prevalence of chronic illness, the mental health crisis among healthcare professionals, and the often-prohibitive costs of alternative treatments. Through successful grassroots advocacy, she has influenced policy changes and is considering establishing a nonprofit organization to support healthcare reform efforts.

A keynote speaker at the 2025 SuccessLIVE! event in Los Angeles, CA, Isah joined a distinguished roster of global experts including legendary author Jack Canfield.

Driven by a vision to make a lasting global impact, her advocacy is fueled by the belief that healthcare should be innovative, equitable, and accessible.

SuccessBooks® is thrilled to welcome Isah to the “Living Truth” project. Stay tuned for the official release and an opportunity to discover the transformational stories inside “Living Truth.”

