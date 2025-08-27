Mary Moller Partners with Jack Canfield and SuccessBooks® as a Co-Author of 'Living Truth'

Mary Moller

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Mary Moller will be featured as a co-author in the upcoming book “Living Truth”, alongside world-renowned transformational leader Jack Canfield, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul®.

Set for release in late Fall of 2025, “Living Truth” brings together a dynamic group of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers, each sharing their personal stories and insights to help readers break free from unrealistic expectations and live with greater authenticity, purpose, and fulfillment.

About Mary Moller:

Mary Moller, Ph.D. is a nationally recognized expert in aging, caregiving, and social work. With over two decades of experience supporting caregivers, older adults, and professional communities, she brings deep compassion, evidence-based insight, and a powerful commitment to improving lives. Mary continues to dedicate her work to supporting older adults and the caregivers who walk alongside them—whether they’re a spouse, parent, partner, relative, or friend.

These everyday heroes face complex challenges when memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease, or other chronic illnesses appear, and Mary has made it her mission to guide them through the journey.

Drawing on her deep experience with both individuals and large caregiver communities, Mary offers compassionate, practical strategies to help caregivers not just cope, but grow. Her workshops, talks, and discussions are filled with powerful insights, actionable tools, and encouragement for people to care for themselves as they care for an aging loved one.

Mary is the Executive Director of Albany Guardian Society and prior to that she was part of the distinguished team at Albany Med’s - Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease. Experts who are dedicated to improving diagnostics and health outcomes for individuals living with cognitive impairment and their caregivers.

Mary is a graduate from the University at Albany completing a BSW, MSW and PhD, where she completed the renowned Internship in Aging Program. She continues to champion the field through education—serving as adjunct faculty at the University at Albany, further deepening her contribution to gerontology and caregiver support.

A passionate advocate for lifelong learning, health equity, and transformational practice, Mary’s work informs older adults, caregivers, professionals, students and communities alike. Her practical, empowering approach is reflected in her popular book, Alzheimer’s Through the Stages: A Caregiver’s Guide, which has guided more than 26,000 readers through the challenges of caregiving with clarity and support.

Her upcoming book, Longevity Shift - 3 Smart Secrets to Living Longer, Stronger & Better. expands her mission—offering proactive and practical strategies to support living and aging well. Whether leading workshops, speaking at conferences, or partnering with caregiving networks, Mary continues to drive meaningful change across the aging and caregiving landscape.

Through innovation, collaboration, and education, Mary promotes a vision of aging that is empowering and transformative. Her voice is a trusted resource for those caring for loved ones and for those preparing to live and age healthy and well.

You can connect with Mary at: Agewellworks@gmail.com

SuccessBooks® is thrilled to welcome Mary to “Living Truth” project. Stay tuned for the official release and an opportunity to discover the transformational stories inside “Living Truth”.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.