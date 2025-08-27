Tameika L. Chambers-Pope Joins Jack Canfield and SuccessBooks® as a Co-Author of 'Living Truth'

Tamieka L. Chambers-Pope

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Tameika L. Chambers-Pope will be featured as a co-author in the upcoming book “Living Truth”, alongside world-renowned transformational leader Jack Canfield, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul®.

Set for release in late Fall of 2025, “Living Truth” brings together a dynamic group of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers, each sharing their personal stories and insights to help readers break free from unrealistic expectations and live with greater authenticity, purpose, and fulfillment.

About Tameika L. Chambers-Pope:

Tameika L. Chambers-Pope is a dynamic personal and professional development executive whose career boldly bridges the worlds of Wall Street finance, K Street government, Broadway theater, and the modern entrepreneurial journey to Silicon Valley’s spirit of innovation. With over two decades of diverse experience, she brings a unique perspective to the art of transformation, resilience, and authentic leadership. Most recently, Tameika co-authored the bestselling book Unstoppable: Stories of Grit, Determination, and Perseverance, earning a 2025 Quill Award and further establishing her as a rising voice in empowerment literature.

As the founder of Cultivate to Great, a coaching and inspirational speaking business, Tameika helps individuals and organizations uncover their authentic path to success by first mastering self-awareness. Through powerful storytelling rooted in her personal journey—from adversity and loss to healing, self-realization, and joy—she lights a path for others to embrace resilience and live boldly. Her talks are known for sparking emotional breakthroughs and lasting mindset shifts, creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all kinds.

Tameika's work has garnered national attention, including features in Essence Magazine, Diversity Woman Magazine, The SheSuite, Women to Watch Media, and Beyond the Book. In fall 2025, she will appear on Breakthrough with Lisa Nichols, sharing her story and insights with a broader audience. With a degree in Mass Media Communications and Journalism, along with certification as a professional life coach, she brings both credibility and relatability to her roles as speaker, author, emcee, panelist, and host.

Deeply committed to social impact, Tameika serves as a board member for the oldest domestic violence shelter in Washington, D.C., advocating for women's safety, voice, and empowerment. She is passionate about helping women and emerging leaders break generational cycles, overcome fear, and create new legacies rooted in confidence and clarity. Her signature approach blends soulful inspiration with actionable strategy—empowering others to not only dream, but to manifest.

A proud native of Annapolis, Maryland, Tameika now resides in the Washington, D.C. suburbs with her two daughters, Chandler and London. She enjoys traveling, laughter-filled family time, and what she lovingly calls “indulgent self-care”—a sacred ritual that energizes her pursuit of purpose, wholeness, and unapologetic joy.

Learn more at: CultivateToGreat.com

SuccessBooks® is excited to welcome Tameika to “Living Truth” project. Stay tuned for the official release and an opportunity to discover the transformational stories inside “Living Truth”.

