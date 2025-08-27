A Platform Seeks to Connect Transitioning Service Members, Military Spouses, and Veterans with Industry Professionals

Post-Veterati seeks to connect transitioning service members, military spouses, and former military professionals with grateful industry professionals.

Many Americans want to support the military community, now they are able to in a more personal way.” — Hahn March, Angel Investor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A former groundbreaking mentorship platform has reemerged to revolutionize how transitioning service members, military spouses, and former military professionals connect directly with grateful civilian industry professionals.

Post-Veterati is the next-generation, on-demand networking platform designed to do more than just say, “Thank you for your service.” It creates meaningful, purpose-driven conversations between U.S. service members, military spouses, and industry professionals who volunteer to pay it forward.

Post-Veterati seeks to revolutionize the military-to-civilian transition by making it more efficient for service members to connect with the right industry professionals. Through streamlined cutting-edge features like intelligent matching, automated scheduling, automated phone and video calls, and real-time messaging, transitioning service members can engage with professionals across all industries — each ready to share their insights, recommendations, and real-world private sector experience.

By fostering these meaningful, human-to-human connections, Post-Veterati bridges the gap between the military and civilian worlds, helping users explore career paths, gather valuable guidance, and confidently navigate the civilian workforce and more.

"Mentorship is networking in action”, said Evan Guzman, co-founder of Post-Veterati. "We believe that gratitude should come with action. This platform empowers professionals across America to show appreciation tangibly—by offering their time, expertise, and authentic mentorship to our service members and military spouses returning after service."

Whether you're six months from separation or already navigating civilian employment, users can begin at any time to filter mentors by industry, experience level, or background and instantly book conversations on their schedule. All sessions are conducted virtually, making access seamless and nationwide.

The platform is also a rallying call to the civilian workforce. “Many Americans want to support the military community, now they are able to in a more personal way,” said Hahn March, Angel Investor. “This is their chance to give 60 minutes of their time that could change someone’s career trajectory.”

About Post-Veterati:

Post-Veterati is a not-for-profit digital platform created to empower America’s transitioning service members, military spouses, and veterans by providing real-time access to mentorship and meaningful civilian connections. Our goal is to create a culture of gratitude through action—one conversation at a time.

For more information or to request early access, visit www.post-veterati.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.