Military Laser System Market Forecasted to Achieve US $7.6 Billion by 2029

How Big Is The Military Laser System Market In 2025?

The market size for military laser systems has seen robust growth in the past few years. As predicted, it will expand from a value of $4.94 billion in 2024 to $5.40 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The expansion during the historical period can be linked to escalating geopolitical instability and international conflicts, a transition towards warfare with minimal collateral damage, an increase in the application of lasers in communication systems, the military's attraction towards space-oriented laser systems, and an increased need for discreet and noiseless operations.

Expectations for the military laser system market size predict robust growth in the coming years, expanding to a value of $7.60 billion in 2029 and experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Numerous factors contribute to this projected growth in the forecast period, including the rise in global defense budgets, increasing need for precision-guided weaponry, an escalating preference for directed energy weapons, a heightened focus on counter-drone solutions, and an expanded requirement for non-lethal weapons. Upcoming trends during this forecast period comprise of the incorporation of lasers into future combat systems, a demand surge for rapid missile defense systems, the technological merging of artificial intelligence (AI) with laser systems, integration with unmanned systems, and the widespread use of high-power solid-state lasers.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Military Laser System Market?

The expansion of defense budgets is likely to fuel the military laser system market's progression. Defense budgets are shorthand for the comprehensive government expenditure set aside for military personnel, equipment, operational costs, and other defense-related activities needed for national security. A rise in geopolitical tensions, compelling nations to enhance their military prowess for deterrence and strategic safety, is the reason for the increasing defense budgets. This rise, in turn, supports the improvement of military laser systems through heightened research and development activity, paving the way for advanced high-energy weaponry. Precision targeting and quick threat neutralization are facilitated, fortifying national security and modernizing the military. For instance, as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), based in Sweden, Russia's military expenditure saw a steep rise of 9.2%, amounting to roughly $86.4 billion in 2022. This made up 4.1% of the country's GDP, an increase from the preceding year's 3.7%. Hence, the swelling defense budgets are a significant factor in the military laser system market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Military Laser System Industry?

Major players in the military laser system market include:

• RTX Corporation

• Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corp

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems Plc

• Thales Group

• Leidos Holding Inc.

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Military Laser System Market In The Globe?

Prominent corporations working in the military laser system sector are concentrating on creating innovative solutions like laser weapons, ensuring virtually endless ammunition given the availability of power. Laser weapons are systems which harness dense light energy to accurately hit and neutralize targets with very little response time. For example, in August 2023, Lockheed Martin Corporation, an aerospace and defense company based in the USA, unveiled its 500 kW-class laser weapon. This 500 kW-class laser weapon exhibits a tactical structure and adheres to the Department of Defense's Modular Open System Approach for effortless integration and compatibility across a variety of missions. The laser weapon is equipped with advanced beam management technology and amalgamates several fiber lasers into a single, strong output through spectral beam combining, thereby boosting range and precision and adjusting for atmospheric disparity.

What Segments Are Covered In The Military Laser System Market Report?

The military laser system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Laser Designator, Light Detection And Ranging (LIDAR), 3D Scanning, Laser Weapon, Laser Range Finder, Ring Laser Gyro, Laser Altimeter, Others Product Types

2) By Deployment Mode: Fixed Installation, Mobile Installation, Portable Installation

3) By Laser Wavelength: Infrared (IR) Laser Systems, Ultraviolet (UV) Laser Systems, Visible Light Laser Systems

4) By Application: Target Designation And Ranging, Guiding Munitions, Directed Energy Weapon, Defensive Countermeasures, Others Applications

5) By End User: Defense, Homeland Security, Aerospace And Aviation

Subsegments:

1) By Laser Designator: Ground-based Laser Designator, Airborne Laser Designator, Naval Laser Designator

2) By Light Detection And Ranging (LIDAR): Airborne Light Detection And Ranging (LIDAR), Ground-Based Light Detection And Ranging (LIDAR), Shipborne Light Detection And Ranging (LIDAR)

3) By 3D Scanning: Handheld 3D Scanners, Tripod Mounted 3D Scanners, Vehicle-mounted 3D Scanners

4) By Laser Weapon: High Energy Laser Weapon, Fiber Laser Weapon, Solid-State Laser Weapon, Chemical Laser Weapon

5) By Laser Range Finder: Man-portable Laser Range Finder, Vehicle-mounted Laser Range Finder, Airborne Laser Range Finder

6) By Ring Laser Gyro: Inertial Navigation Systems, Missile Guidance Systems, Aircraft Attitude Reference Systems

7) By Laser Altimeter: Spaceborne Laser Altimeter, Airborne Laser Altimeter

8) By Others Product Types: Laser Target Tracker, Laser Communication Systems, Laser Spot Tracker

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Military Laser System Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Military Laser System Global Market Report, North America is identified as the leading market from the previous year, 2024. It's projected that Asia-Pacific, however, will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encapsulates a comprehensive regional study which includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

