Babylon Dental Care Hosts Care Day A Day of FREE Dental to Support the Long Island Community

WEST BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care is proud to announce the return of Care Day on Sunday, October 19, 2025—a heartfelt initiative providing free dental care to the community—welcoming adults, children, and families who might have access to dental care. Held at the Great South Bay Shopping Center (785 West Montauk Highway, West Babylon), this annual event embodies Babylon Dental Care’s mission to “make people smile by treating them like family.”No insurance or payment is required. Patients may receive one FREE service—a filling, cleaning, or extraction—based on their most urgent need.● Registration begins at 9:00 AM● Doors open to patients on a first-come, first-served basis until 1:00 PM or until we serve 200 patients“Each year, Care Day draws hundreds of patients—many traveling hours just to receive the care they desperately need,” shared Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Brown. “We’ve had people line up before sunrise. What makes this day so powerful is that our entire team volunteers their time—on a Sunday, when our practice is normally closed—to serve the community. It’s one of the most meaningful and challenging days of the year for us: nonstop care, back-to-back patients, and an overwhelming outpouring of need. But we show up, because they do.” We invite local media, elected officials, and community leaders to witness firsthand how much this day means to the people we serve. Your presence doesn’t just raise awareness—it reminds our patients that their community cares.“This day is about more than dental services—it’s about dignity, compassion, and connection,” Brown added. “We hope the community, and those who represent it, will come stand with us.”For more information, please call (631) 450-6566 or email careday@babylondentalcare.comAbout Babylon Dental CareBabylon Dental Care has proudly served Babylon, Patchogue, and the surrounding Long Island communities since 1983. Committed to treating every patient like family, we go beyond routine dentistry to offer a uniquely compassionate, patient-first experience. Our services include general, pediatric, orthodontic, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as natural, CPAP-free solutions for sleep apnea and snoring through our Silent Night Therapy oral device. From everyday care to life-changing treatment, we aim to deliver the kind of personalized care you simply won’t find anywhere else.

