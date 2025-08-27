From Brooklyn to Babylon: Dr. Eric Weiner Joins Babylon Dental Care August 11

WEST BABYLON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to welcome Dr. Eric Weiner to their team on Monday, August 11, 2025. With more than three decades of experience in clinical dentistry and practice leadership, Dr. Weiner will join the Patchogue office, focusing on patient-centered care, cosmetic and implant dentistry, and full-mouth reconstructions.A native of Brooklyn, Dr. Weiner began his career in pharmacy before earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from NYU College of Dentistry in 1990. There he graduated in the top 5% of his class, and then completed a postdoctoral residency at Montefiore Hospital/Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Since then, he has led successful solo and group practices across QueensDr. Weiner joins Babylon Dental Care in Patchogue with a clear mission: to return to what he loves most, taking care of patients. “Dentistry is it for me. I’ve built the practices; I’ve led the teams. Now, I just want to be the clinician and give back,” he shares.What brought Dr. Weiner to Babylon Dental Care was not just its reputation, but its culture. “You can tell when a practice is run right,” he says. “The systems, the culture, it was clear Babylon Dental Care was something special.”Known for his empathetic approach, Dr. Weiner focuses on truly listening to his patients and ensuring they feel heard, safe, and cared for. With extensive experience in cosmetic and implant dentistry, he has a special passion for full-mouth reconstructions and smile makeovers. “It’s all about listening to the patient. That’s where great care starts,” he says, adding with a smile, “My best advice? Only floss the teeth you want to keep.”“Dr. Weiner brings an unmatched combination of clinical skill, warmth, and leadership experience,” said Jennifer Brown, Chief Operating Officer of Babylon Dental Care. “His dedication to patient relationships and transformative dentistry will be an incredible asset to our patients and our team.”For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Weiner, please call (631) 983-3697 or visit babylondentalcare.com About Babylon Dental CareSince 1983, Babylon Dental Care has proudly served the Babylon, Patchogue, and surrounding Long Island communities. Guided by our mission to treat every patient like family, we provide personalized, comprehensive care that goes beyond routine dentistry. Our services include general, pediatric, orthodontic, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as natural, CPAP-free sleep apnea and snoring solutions through our Silent Night Therapy oral device. From everyday checkups to life-changing treatments, we are committed to making people smile.

