AED SERVICE AMERICA Calls for Urgent Federal Oversight and Highlights Critical Need for Comprehensive AED Service Plans

Cardiac Science G5 AED by Zoll

AEDs must work when needed and sadly many don't!

Selective clients stay with AED SERVICE AMERICA—because failure isn’t an option” — Douglas C. Comstock

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day in the United States, more than 1,000 lives are lost to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are the single most effective intervention in these critical moments, yet the vast majority of AEDs across the country are not adequately maintained. AED SERVICE AMERICA, the nation’s only company exclusively dedicated to AED maintenance and management, is calling attention to the urgent necessity of having onsite, compliant AED service plans in place to protect lives.Unlike fire extinguishers—which require strict oversight from local fire marshals, annual inspections, and certified documentation—AEDs operate in a regulatory vacuum. There is currently no federal agency that mandates regular inspections, certification, or compliance for AEDs. As a result, ownership responsibility falls entirely on the business, school, or organization, leaving AEDs vulnerable to poor management.“We have never enrolled a customer whereby all of their AEDs were in working order,” said Doug Comstock, founder of AED SERVICE AMERICA. “ On average, 25 to 40 percent of AEDs would fail at point of rescue due to expired pads, depleted batteries, failed circuitry or simple neglect. That failure rate is unacceptable, especially when lives hang in the balance.”Comstock’s company has built its reputation by filling that dangerous gap. AED SERVICE AMERICA provides organizations with best-in-class AED service plans, ensuring devices are compliant, response-ready, and documented for liability protection. Unlike competitors who focus on AED sales, AED SERVICE AMERICA is solely dedicated to AED maintenance and management, with a nationwide physical presence in all 50 states.One of the company’s most notable achievements is its rapid response capability. Over the last five years, AED SERVICE AMERICA has consistently had a technician onsite within four hours of being notified of an out-of-service or deployed AED. This rapid turnaround has proven vital for clients who cannot afford downtime in their emergency preparedness systems.Equally impressive is the company’s flawless performance record. AED SERVICE AMERICA has never had an AED fail at point of rescue under its management. This outcome, combined with a 100% client retention rate over the past decade years, is a testament to the company’s superior processes, verified documentation, and uncompromising dedication to saving lives.“Fire extinguishers have layers of protection and oversight built into law,” Comstock added. “Yet AEDs, which are directly responsible for saving lives from sudden cardiac arrest, have no such safety net. The FDA must step in and hold AEDs to the same standards of scrutiny as fire extinguishers. Federal oversight is not only overdue—it is a moral imperative.”AED SERVICE AMERICA’s AED service plans include:Scheduled onsite inspections across all 50 statesVerified compliance documentation24/7 emergency support with four-hour onsite responseProactive replacement of batteries and pads before expirationCentralized online data management portalA culture of care that prioritizes peace of mind for clientsWith sudden cardiac arrest remaining a leading cause of death in the United States, the stakes could not be higher. AED SERVICE AMERICA is urging organizations nationwide to take a proactive stance by enrolling in AED service plans that guarantee response readiness and liability protection.“When an AED fails, it is not just a device malfunction—it’s a lost life,” Comstock concluded. “Our mission is to ensure that never happens again. Every AED under our management is a promise kept to the community it protects.”About AED SERVICE AMERICAAED SERVICE AMERICA is the only company in North America focused exclusively on AED maintenance and management across all major brands. With technicians in all 50 states, AED SERVICE AMERICA delivers unmatched response times, superior documentation, and a flawless record of AED readiness. The company is committed to saving lives by ensuring AEDs are always rescue-ready.Media Contact:Douglas ComstockDirector of Business DevelopmentAED SERVICE AMERICA860-970-3250 (call or text)dc@AEDserviceAmerica.com

