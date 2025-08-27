Maverick Behavioral Health Publishes New Article, ‘If My Insurance Only Partially Covers Rehab, How Can I Pay the Remaining Balance?’

Euless, Texas – Maverick Behavioral Health, a top provider of outpatient treatment programs in Texas, is excited to announce that it has recently published a new article, ‘If My Insurance Only Partially Covers Rehab, How Can I Pay the Remaining Balance?’

Understanding that financial uncertainty can be overwhelming during an already emotional time, Maverick Behavioral Health’s new article is designed to help prospective patients access the crucial information needed to comprehend whether their insurance will cover the costs of treatment and create a transparent financial plan to bridge any gaps in coverage. This includes:

Payment Options Available for Out-of-Pocket Rehab Costs

If an individual’s insurance only covers a portion of their rehab stay, there are several ways to manage the out-of-pocket balance. Many treatment centers, including Maverick Behavioral Health, offer flexible payment plans that allow clients to pay the balance over time rather than all at once. This can significantly ease the financial burden and make quality care more accessible. Additionally, some clients choose to pay with savings, credit cards, or use funds from a Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) if available. In some cases, family members or close friends may be willing to help financially, viewing treatment as an investment in their loved one’s future.

Financial Assistance Programs and Sliding Scale Fees

Many rehab facilities recognize the financial barriers people face and offer financial assistance programs to help reduce the cost of treatment. These programs may include income-based discounts, sliding scale fees, or even partial scholarships. While these resources may not cover the full remaining balance, they can often make a meaningful difference—especially when combined with a structured payment plan.

Using Loans or Third-Party Financing Services for Rehab

For those who don’t qualify for in-house financial assistance or need additional support beyond what their insurance covers, third-party financing is another viable option. There are reputable healthcare financing companies that offer personal loans specifically for medical or behavioral health treatment. These loans typically come with structured repayment terms and can be tailored to fit different credit profiles.

Maverick Behavioral Health invites prospective patients to read the full article on its blog, available on the website today.

About Maverick Behavioral Health

Maverick Behavioral Health is a premier addiction and mental health treatment center dedicated to transforming lives through bold, individualized, and compassionate care. With a skilled team of addiction specialists committed to providing personalized treatment plans and compassionate support, Maverick Behavioral Health empowers clients to take control of their recovery, break free from limitations, and build a strong foundation for lifelong success.

More Information

To learn more about Maverick Behavioral Health and its new article, ‘If My Insurance Only Partially Covers Rehab, How Can I Pay the Remaining Balance?’ please visit the website at https://mavericktreatment.com/.

