Critter Stop Now Servicing More Texans with Austin Location

The wildlife removal and pest control company, based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, has opened a new branch in Austin to bring its quality services to the area’s residents and business owners.

Austin, Texas – Critter Stop is now providing pest control and wildlife removal services to commercial and residential customers in Austin. After expanding to Oklahoma and South Carolina earlier this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth-based company turns its focus back onto its home state. Critter Stop’s new quality Austin Wildlife Removal and Austin Pest Control services provide long-lasting solutions to the region’s most significant and most health-threatening pest and wildlife problems.

All of Critter Stop’s services start with a thorough on-site inspection to determine the source of the problem and the extent of the area affected, conducted by the company’s technicians. After this, they will develop an action plan tailored to each specific property, through which they will deliver an efficient, long-lasting solution to the problem.

“We’re determined to show Austin residents just how smooth a pest control or wildlife removal service can be,” said Critter Stop owner Chisam Reiter. “We know that having pests and animals in your home or business is stressful enough, so we make sure that every step of our process is fast and hassle-free,” he explained.

Raccoons represent one of Austin’s most significant wildlife problems, as they often take refuge under roofs and in other narrow spaces, damaging a property’s structure and bringing in health threats, as well as producing disturbing sounds. They are closely followed by squirrels, who seek the same narrow spaces as raccoons and bring much of the same consequences. Much like raccoons and squirrels, rodents are also prone to invading Austin homes, bringing with them the threat of health and electrical hazards, as they will often break into pantries looking for food and gnaw on wires. Armadillos are another big problem for residents, digging in yards to create burrows and eating plants. With tons of experience at ridding Texas properties of these animals, Critter Stop is eager to do precisely that for Austin residents with its targeted Austin Raccoon Removal and Austin Rodent Control services.

Transparent pricing, attentive customer service, customized treatment, and a satisfaction guarantee are central to Critter Stop’s service model. These promises are supported by hundreds of five-star reviews and consistently high ratings across multiple platforms.

Critter Stop encourages home and business owners in Austin seeking a dedicated partner in creating a safe, healthy, and pest-free environment to contact its professional team today for a free estimate.

About Critter Stop

Founded in 2018, Critter Stop has become one of the most reliable names in pest control and wildlife removal across North Texas, Oklahoma City, and South Carolina. Family-owned and operated, the company provides expert pest control and wildlife services, including termite treatment, mosquito management, rodent exclusion, general pest control, wildlife removal, outside live trapping for skunks, opossums, and armadillos, mole and gopher removal, and dead animal removal. With licensed pros, a satisfaction guarantee, and +1,000 positive Google reviews across platforms, Critter Stop continues to earn community trust.

More Information

To learn more about Critter Stop and the launch of its pest control and wildlife removal services in Austin, please visit the website at https://critterstop.com/austin-wildlife-removal/.

https://thenewsfront.com/critter-stop-now-servicing-more-texans-with-austin-location/

