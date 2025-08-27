Delaware to Open Several Hunting Seasons in September, Including Archery Deer, Resident Canada Goose, and Teal

Delaware is closing in on the start of early hunting seasons to include archery deer and resident Canada geese (Sept. 1), while later next month, waterfowlers will enjoy pursuing their quarry during the September teal season in the state’s “teal zone” /Delaware DNREC photo: Gabriel Forwood

Public Hunting Opportunities Abound at Many State Wildlife Areas

Several Delaware hunting seasons will open statewide on Monday, Sept. 1, marking the start of the 2025/’26 hunting season. These early season hunts are a longstanding tradition for First State hunters, who play a vital role in helping the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control with conservation management of the state’s wildlife populations.

Most prominent among them are deer hunters who will open the archery and crossbow season Sept. 1. Other Sept. 1 opening days are resident Canada goose, mourning dove, and coyote hunting seasons. Later into the month, the gray squirrel season opens Monday, Sept. 15, with Saturday, Sept. 20 marking the start of early teal season.

Hunters pursuing mourning doves on State Wildlife Areas will find additional opportunities in September to hunt fields that are specifically managed for doves. For more information about hunting doves and other species on State Wildlife Areas, hunters should review the updated Delaware Wildlife Area Maps.

New for the 2025/’26 waterfowl season in Delaware is the allowance of special hunting methods during the September resident Canada goose season – these include extended shooting hours of ½ hour before sunrise through ½ hour after sunset, hunting with unplugged shotguns, and the use of electronic calls.

By federal law, however, special hunting methods for geese are not allowed when another waterfowl season is open. Due to the overlap of the later portion of the early resident Canada goose season with the September teal season, the state’s September teal zone will be open to resident Canada goose hunting and teal hunting at same time, from Sept. 20-25. But the special hunting methods as described above will NOT be allowed during this time. (Inside the September teal zone, the special hunting methods will be allowed for resident Canada geese from Sept. 1-19 because the September teal season is not open during that time. Outside the teal zone, these methods will be allowed throughout the resident Canada goose season from Sept. 1-25.)

More information about Delaware hunting seasons and hunting on state wildlife areas is available in the Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide. Information about hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp, and Delaware’s Conservation Access Pass can be found at de.gov/huntinglicense.

