TWO SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS NAMED 'LEADING REAL ESTATE LAWYERS' BY LAWDRAGON

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Katy Conroy and Co-Chairman Andrew Kirsh have been recognized in the “2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers” guide. The award honors top real estate attorneys around the world utilizing Lawdragon’s rigorous research and vetting process.“This is the 2nd edition of this guide to advisors who specialize in a vast range of skills – development, finance, leasing, litigation, REIT structuring – on a range of property that can range from a tricky environmental site outside San Diego to a megadevelopment for an energy company in the Middle East to a troubled Manhattan skyscraper converting from commercial to residential,” states the publication. “From the development and careful handling of a sublime tropical paradise to the redevelopment of JFK International Airport, these are the lawyers you need to know.”Katy Conroy guides investors, sponsors, and operating companies through complex M&A, equity and debt financings, and real estate capital markets matters. A former Big Law lawyer, Conroy is known for structuring equity investments, syndications, fund formations, and joint ventures across multifamily, development, industrial, hospitality, and office projects, advising from initial strategy through negotiation, closing, and post-transaction integration. Recently, Conroy was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Women of Influence: Attorneys.”Andrew Kirsh is Chair of the firm’s Real Estate Department. He is a seasoned commercial real estate transactional attorney, advising a broad spectrum of investors, developers, private equity providers, lenders, and funds across acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, equity and syndication, fund formation, financing, note investments, and foreclosures. Recognized among Los Angeles’ top legal minds, Kirsh has led high-profile transactions that solidify his reputation as a powerhouse deal-maker in commercial real estate. Additionally, he hosts a weekly podcast, Real Talk: Real Estate Discussions, where he interviews industry leaders about today’s market, their backgrounds and much more. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Google Podcasts.Earlier this year, Kirsh was recognized as one of California’s top real estate lawyers by the Daily Journal and named a “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times.

