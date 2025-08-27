Hoosier Boys Painting Expands Residential and Commercial Services Across Northwest Indiana

IN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoosier Boys Painting, a family-owned painting company with more than 25 years of experience, today announced the expansion of its professional painting services for homes and businesses throughout Northwest Indiana. Based in Valparaiso, the company also serves Hobart, Chesterton, and surrounding communities with a focus on craftsmanship, communication, and lasting results.Founded on family values and a commitment to protecting homes and investments, Hoosier Boys Painting specializes in both interior and exterior painting for residential and commercial projects. The company emphasizes clean finishes, eco-friendly materials, and dependable service built on honesty and transparency.Core services include: Residential painting – interior and exterior finishes designed to protect and enhance homes.Eco-friendly options – low-VOC paints and materials to reduce environmental impact.Durable craftsmanship – detail-oriented work that prioritizes longevity and protection.“Painting is about more than color—it’s about protecting homes, investments, and peace of mind,” said Michael of Hoosier Boys Painting. “As a family-owned business, we take pride in delivering results our neighbors can trust, with clear communication and care guiding every project.”With its expansion, Hoosier Boys Painting continues to position itself as a trusted partner for Northwest Indiana homeowners and businesses looking for professional painting backed by decades of experience.About Hoosier Boys PaintingHoosier Boys Painting is a family-owned painting company serving Valparaiso, Hobart, Chesterton, and surrounding Northwest Indiana communities. With more than 25 years of experience, the company provides residential and commercial painting services built on craftsmanship, communication, and care. Committed to eco-friendly practices and lasting results, Hoosier Boys Painting protects homes and businesses with honesty, pride, and professionalism.

