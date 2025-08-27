21st Century Audio Video Expands Custom Home Theater and Smart Automation Services Across North Texas

TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 21st Century Audio Video, a custom audio-video and smart home integration company, today announced expanded services across Frisco, Prosper, Celina, Plano, and the greater North Texas region. Since 2008, the company has specialized in designing and installing home theaters, outdoor entertainment systems, and commercial AV solutions with a focus on seamless integration and premium craftsmanship.With more than 15 years of experience, 21st Century Audio Video delivers solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with personalized design. The company’s portfolio includes luxury home theaters, whole-home audio, boardroom AV systems, and fully integrated smart home automation.Core service offerings include: Custom Home Theaters – immersive, high-performance systems tailored to each space.Smart Home Automation – integrated lighting, security, audio, and climate control.Outdoor Entertainment – weatherproof audio-video systems for patios, pools, and backyards.Commercial AV Solutions – professional-grade systems for offices, retail spaces, and restaurants.“Technology should enhance everyday living without complication,” said Corby of 21st Century Audio Video. “Our mission is to bring clients’ visions to life through precision design, innovative systems, and installations that perform flawlessly.”Every project is guided by the company’s core values of innovation, craftsmanship, trust, personalized service, and excellence. With a focus on long-term reliability, 21st Century Audio Video provides ongoing support to ensure systems evolve with client needs and future technologies.About 21st Century Audio VideoFounded in 2008, 21st Century Audio Video designs and installs premium audio-video and smart home solutions across North Texas. Serving residential and commercial clients in Frisco, Prosper, Celina, Plano, and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, the company delivers immersive home theaters, smart automation, outdoor entertainment systems, and commercial AV installations. With more than 15 years of experience, 21st Century Audio Video is dedicated to innovation, precision craftsmanship, and exceptional service.

