B.Y.O.T. Auto Parts Announces Grand Opening of New Jackson Location

B.Y.O.T. Auto Parts, a leading eco-friendly automotive parts recycler announces the grand opening of its new Jackson location.

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B.Y.O.T. Auto Parts, a family-run and environmentally friendly self-service auto recycler, is gearing up for the official grand opening of its brand-new Jackson location on Monday, August 25, 2025. Known for operating one of the safest, cleanest, and most eco-conscious salvage yards in the country, B.Y.O.T. brings its trusted model of affordability, sustainability, and convenience to the Jackson community.The new location will offer customers access to over 4,000 vehicles in stock and a detailed online searchable inventory. As with all B.Y.O.T. locations, visitors can expect a well-organized, self-service experience, along with warranties available on all parts.To celebrate the opening, B.Y.O.T. Auto Parts will host a week of special promotions, giveaways, and community-focused events. The Jackson yard will also continue the company’s popular car buying program, purchasing used, junk, or damaged vehicles of any condition with instant payment and free towing.“Jackson is getting the kind of salvage yard we’d want to shop at ourselves,” said Abraham Feld, spokesperson for B.Y.O.T. Auto Parts. “From day one, our goal has been to change the way people think about salvage yards, a clean, organized, fair, and environmentally responsible space. This new location delivers on that vision, giving customers a better way to find the parts they need or sell a car without the usual hassle.”About: B.Y.O.T. Auto Parts is a family-run and environmentally responsible auto recycler with locations in Waco, Baton Rouge, Beaumont, Bryan/College Station, and now Jackson, Mississippi. Part of both the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) and the Texas Automotive Recyclers Association (TARA), the company upholds the highest standards for safety, organization, and eco-friendly practices. Known for its extensive inventory and customer-focused approach, B.Y.O.T. Auto Parts offers a simple and transparent way to find quality used parts or sell vehicles of any condition.For more information, please visit www.byotautoparts.com/

