JP Logistics Manages Safe Landing for $6M Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut to Los Angeles

JP Logistics coordinated the seamless Los Angeles arrival and ground handling of a $6 million Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, following its flight from London.

SUN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JP Logistics, a leading enclosed car transport company, successfully managed the stateside arrival and final handoff of one of the world’s most exclusive hypercars, the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, following its international journey from Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles. The vehicle, a one-of-one multi-million-dollar masterpiece, was flown aboard a Virgin Atlantic commercial airliner in a custom white-glove logistics operation showcased on the YouTube channel Zach’s Garage.With the transatlantic shipment in coordination with their UK-based exclusive partners Pro-Logist, JP Logistics was entrusted with the vehicle’s safe receipt, fuel-up, and delivery in Los Angeles, ensuring a flawless landing for a car that defines rarity and performance.“We’re proud to be the trusted partner when it comes to rare and irreplaceable vehicles,” said George Sukunyan, Founder and President of JP Logistics. “From customs clearance to final delivery, our team understands the care, timing, and precision it takes to handle vehicles of this caliber.”Once unloaded, JP Logistics took over to oversee its secure transfer to Concourse Collection, where it was readied for events including Monterey Car Week.About: Since 1995, JP Logistics has set the standard in enclosed vehicle transport and premium storage solutions for high-value automobiles. Serving collectors, enthusiasts, and global brands, the company is renowned for its meticulous handling of vintage and luxury vehicles. Every transport is executed using proprietary soft-tie methods, hydraulic lift gates, and purpose-built equipment designed to protect even the most delicate finishes. With climate-controlled storage hubs in Los Angeles, Scottsdale, Miami, and Fairfield, NJ, JP Logistics provides a full-service experience built on trust and proven performance.For more info, visit: www.jplogistics.net/

