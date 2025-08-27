Nano Banana AI Now Available in Xole: Powered by Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Model

Xole AI Logo Nano Banana Image Generator

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xole AI has officially launched its new suite of editing features, integrating the Nano Banana AI powered by Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model. This release marks a major milestone for creators, marketers, designers, and AI enthusiasts seeking a more powerful, accessible, and user-friendly AI image editing platform.Next-Level Image Generation and EditingThe Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model introduces a major leap forward in AI creativity, enabling Xole AI users to blend multiple images into a single seamless composition, maintain character consistency across edits, and execute precise transformations using natural language prompts. Whether it’s creating branded assets, designing product mockups, or editing images with pinpoint accuracy, the new Nano Banana AI tools deliver professional-grade results in a fraction of the time.“Creators have been asking for higher-quality images and more powerful editing control – and that’s exactly what this update provides,” said Katherine Lawrence, Team Member at Xole AI. “From targeted edits to multi-image fusion, this upgrade empowers professionals and everyday users alike to achieve their creative goals faster.”Powerful Features for Creative ControlWith the integration of Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, users can now:- Merge and fuse multiple images into a single composition- Preserve character and object consistency across scenes- Apply targeted edits such as removing elements, altering poses, or adding effects- Restyle environments with custom textures, colors, or templates- Utilize world knowledge for context-aware editsThese capabilities allow marketers to produce consistent brand visuals, designers to experiment with dynamic layouts, and creators to transform their workflow without technical barriers. Learn more about the Nano Banana Image Generator at Xole AI.Aligned with Xole AI’s MissionThis release reflects Xole AI’s mission to simplify image editing and generation through stable, affordable, and user-friendly tools. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, Xole ensures creators of all skill levels can bring ideas to life without sacrificing quality or control.“AI should amplify creativity, not complicate it,” added Katherine Lawrence. “Our goal is to put high-performance image editing and generation tools in the hands of everyone – from professional marketers to casual content creators.”Experience Nano Banana AI TodayXole AI invites users to experience the enhanced Gemini 2.5 Flash Image-powered Nano Banana AI features for free. Try the new Nano Banana Image Generator and see how easily you can generate and edit professional-grade visuals.About Xole AIXole AI is an innovative AI image editing platform created by a passionate London-based technology team committed to making powerful creative tools accessible to everyone. The company develops AI-powered creative solutions that eliminate traditional barriers to professional-grade visual design, combining deep technical expertise in artificial intelligence with extensive user experience research. Through continuous innovation and a user-first philosophy, Xole AI aims to foster a more inclusive creative ecosystem where innovative tools empower rather than intimidate users. Learn more at https://xole.ai/

