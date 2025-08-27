Omni Launches White-Label Web3 Wallet, Empowering Enterprises to Go On-Chain Fast

Omni Launches White-Label Web3 Wallet

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omni, a leader in Web3 wallet infrastructure, today announced the relaunch of its self-custodial wallet, while also unveiling a white-label crypto wallet solution for businesses. With support for over 25 blockchain networks, Omni now enables enterprises to launch branded, self-custodial wallets with zero engineering lift bringing seamless Web3 experiences directly to their users.Originally launched as a consumer-focused wallet, Omni quickly gained recognition for its intuitive UX and deep multi-chain support. Since being acquired by Echo Base earlier this year, Omni has evolved into an enterprise wallet solution, allowing businesses to launch, scale, and own Web3 wallets under their own brand.The enterprise blockchain market is projected to grow from $27.85B in 2024 to over $746B by 2032, while the Web3 wallet market is expected to reach $69B by 2033 ( Growth Market Reports ). The demand for wallet infrastructure is surging, with non-custodial wallets now serving 50M+ global users. Omni helps businesses ride this wave without overhauling their tech stack.Key market trends fueling Omni’s relaunch:- Web3 wallet usage growing from $3.2B in 2024 to $6.15B by mid‑2025- Smart wallets with passwordless login and gasless transactions (ERC‑4337) becoming the standard- Wallet-as-a-superapp trend. Users expect swaps, staking, NFTs, and DeFi in one app.- 72% of institutions now see crypto as part of their strategy (up from 41% in 2020)- Regulatory frameworks like MiCAR and MPC wallet innovation accelerating adoptionOmni offers a feature-rich, white-label wallet that simplifies Web3 for users and enables businesses to offer secure, branded crypto experiences without building from scratch:- White‑Label Wallet. Self‑custodial iOS and Android apps, branded end-to-end.- Zero Development Work. Launch quickly, no internal engineering required.- Frictionless User Onboarding. Sign up with email, SMS, Google, biometrics, or passkeys.- Full Customization. Your logo, colors, fonts, and in-app content.- Keep Users In-App. Avoid redirecting users to third-party wallets.- Enterprise-Grade Security. End-to-end encryption and compliance-ready infrastructure.- Future-Ready. Built-in support for cross-chain DeFi, tokenized real-world assets, and fiat on-ramps.“We’ve removed the barriers to entry,” said Alexa Anastasia Pantelidis, Business Lead at Omni. “Omni makes it possible for any enterprise to launch a full-featured Web3 wallet securely, scalably, and under their own brand.”As financial institutions, retailers, supply chain firms, and gaming platforms expand into tokenized products and on-chain ecosystems, Omni delivers the critical infrastructure they need without the cost and complexity of building in-house.Whether launching digital loyalty programs, tokenized bonds, or in-game wallets, businesses can go to market fast using Omni’s proven, enterprise-ready solution.Ready to Launch? Omni is powering wallet infrastructure for leading Web3 teams, fintech platforms, and digital-first enterprises. With rapid deployment and full post-launch support, your branded wallet can be live in days. Visit Omni to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.