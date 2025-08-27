African Adventure Specialists Launch Exclusive 14-Day Kenya & Uganda Safari

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- African Adventure Specialists, a leading Destination Management Company (DMC) based in Nairobi, Kenya , has launched an exclusive 14-day safari package designed for the North American market. Departing from September 2025, this curated itinerary offers a seamless journey through Kenya and Uganda , combining iconic landscapes, high-impact wildlife experiences, and culturally rich encounters.Titled "14 Days Ultimate Kenya & Uganda Safari", the program delivers a comprehensive and logistically sound experience, spanning the Masai Mara ’s wildlife-rich plains, the flamingo-filled shores of Lake Nakuru, the verdant forests of Bwindi for mountain gorilla tracking, and the conservation-focused Ol Pejeta Conservancy.Guests will stay in a selection of well-positioned, comfortable lodges and camps, including Mara Intrepids Camp, Mahogany Springs Lodge, Sweetwaters Serena Camp, and others. The itinerary is timed to align with peak wildlife activity, including the Great Migration in the Masai Mara and optimal gorilla trekking conditions in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest.The journey starts in Nairobi and moves through Lake Naivasha and Nakuru before heading into the Mara for immersive game drives. The Uganda portion includes flights into Bwindi for gorilla trekking, followed by return travel to Kenya for a grand finale at Ol Pejeta — one of Africa’s most innovative private conservancies, known for its rhino and chimpanzee conservation efforts.Key experiences include:• Game drives in the Masai Mara during peak migration season• A permitted gorilla trek in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable National Park• Visits to Lake Naivasha, Lake Nakuru, and Ol Pejeta Conservancy• Internal flights to reduce overland travel time and enhance comfort• Optional extras such as hot-air balloon safaris and night drivesThis itinerary has been crafted with operational excellence in mind, ensuring smooth internal logistics, experienced guiding, and timely access to limited gorilla permits.Availability & Booking:The "14 Days Ultimate Kenya & Uganda Safari" will be available from September 2025, with limited departures designed to coincide with key wildlife viewing periods. Gorilla permits are limited and must be secured well in advance. The package is ideal for small groups, families, and discerning travelers seeking a comprehensive East African experience.Package price starts from :(USD ) $10,055. per person based on 6 guests traveling.For more information, visit: http://www.africanadventurespecialists Inquiries & Trade Bookings: safaris@africanadventure.co.keUSA Contact:Arnelle Kendall : Tel 561 789.8286Email:arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.comAndrew KitemaManaging Co-OwnerAfrican Adventure Specialists LtdEmail: safaris@africanadventure.co.keWebsite: www.africanadventurespecialists.com

