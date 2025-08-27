When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: August 26, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 26, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergen – Sesame and Soy Company Name: Taylor Fresh Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Salinas, Calif., August 26, 2025 – In response to a recall initiated by Latitude 36 Foods, LLC., Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling the Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit 6/8.3oz. because it may contain undeclared sesame and soy allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Master packs — individual packets of dressing and toppings supplied by Latitude 36 Foods and included in Taylor Farms salad kits — incorrectly included Asian Sesame Ginger dressing rather than the intended Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing, leading to the possibility of undeclared sesame and soy allergens in some Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kits.

The Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit 6/8.3oz in scope of this recall was distributed in AL, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA and WV and has code dates starting with “TFRS” and “Best If Used By” date up to and including September 4, 2025. The product code can be found in the upper right-hand corner of the packaging.

Consumers who have the recalled salad kit should discard it immediately and not consume it. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. There have been no illnesses reported to Taylor Farms in connection with the recalled product. This recall does not apply to any other Taylor Farms products or brands. Consumers with any questions may contact our customer care team at 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday from 8am-5pm PT.