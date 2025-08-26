Submit Release
MPD Arrests 21st Street Homicide Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection of a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Friday, May 2, 2025, at approximately 12:48 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 600 block of 21st Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside of an apartment, unconscious not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 61-year-old Steven Stewart of Northeast, DC.

On Friday, August 22, 2025, members of the Metropolitan Police Departments Sixth District along with Homicide Detectives located 62-year-old Phillip Palmer of Northeast. As a result of the detective’s investigation, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court Grand Jury indictment, Palmer was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Felony Murder) for is role in the death of 61-year-old Steven Stewart.

CCN: 25064330

###

