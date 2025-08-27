Ellis Door & Window, Inc Celebrates Over 70 Years of Service in Lima, Ohio: A Family Legacy of Quality & Community Trust

Ellis Door and Window, Inc. Affordable Door Installation in Lima Ohio Top-Rated Commercial Garage Door Company in Lima, Ohio

Ellis Door & Window, a cornerstone of the Lima business community since 1947, continues to uphold its legacy as one of the region’s most trusted providers.

LIMA, OH, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellis Door & Window, Inc ., a cornerstone of the Lima business community since 1947, continues to uphold its legacy as one of the region’s most trusted providers of residential and commercial doors and windows. Founded by Ralph Ellis nearly eight decades ago and now led by his son, Kleet Ellis, the company remains committed to the same values of integrity, craftsmanship, and customer care that defined its beginning.A Business Built on Family and TrustThe story of Ellis Door & Window began in 1947, when Ralph Ellis saw an opportunity to provide homeowners and businesses in Lima, Ohio, with durable, reliable doors and windows backed by honest service. What started as a small, locally focused operation quickly grew into a trusted name across Allen County and beyond. Ralph’s reputation for craftsmanship and dependability became the foundation of the company’s success.Today, under the leadership of his son, Kleet Ellis, Ellis Door & Window continues to thrive while adapting to the needs of modern homeowners and businesses. The company has expanded its product lines, upgraded its technology, and built strong partnerships with leading manufacturers—all while maintaining the personal, community-first approach that has defined the Ellis name for generations.Comprehensive Services for Homes and BusinessesEllis Door & Window offers a full range of services, from new installations to emergency repairs. The company specializes in:Garage Doors – Residential and commercial overhead doors, fire doors, and loading dock solutions.Windows – Energy-efficient vinyl replacement windows, sliders, double-hung models, and custom designs.Entry & Exterior Doors – A variety of styles from trusted brands like Masonite and Polaris UltraWeld.Maintenance & Repair – Same-day service for broken springs, damaged panels, or malfunctioning openers.This wide spectrum of services positions Ellis Door & Window as a one-stop solution for both homeowners seeking curb appeal and businesses needing reliable, high-performance entry systems.Same-Day Service and a Commitment to QualityOne of the hallmarks of Ellis Door & Window is its commitment to same-day service whenever possible. For urgent needs—whether a residential garage door stuck halfway or a commercial fire door requiring immediate attention—customers can rely on Ellis technicians for fast, professional response.“We understand that when a door or window stops working, it can disrupt everything from home security to business operations,” said Kleet Ellis, owner of Ellis Door & Window. “That’s why we make it a priority to be available when our customers need us most. It’s the same approach my father, Ralph, believed in from the very beginning: treat every customer like a neighbor and deliver service you’d want for your own family.”The company also backs its work with a one-year labor warranty, giving customers peace of mind that repairs and installations are built to last. Fully insured and staffed by trained professionals, Ellis Door & Window continues to uphold industry standards while providing the personalized service of a family-owned business.Partnerships with Leading ManufacturersTo ensure quality and durability, Ellis Door & Window partners with well-known manufacturers such as Genie, Masonite, Haas, Raynor, and Polaris UltraWeld. These partnerships allow the company to offer products that combine style, performance, and energy efficiency—helping customers not only enhance their homes and businesses but also reduce energy costs over time.Recognized ExcellenceWith an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, Ellis Door & Window has been recognized for its longstanding commitment to honesty and reliability. The company has also received praise on customer review platforms for its transparent pricing, quick service, and professional staff.“Customers in Lima know that when they choose Ellis, they’re not just getting a product—they’re getting decades of trust built into every installation,” said Ellis. “That reputation is something we’re very proud of and something we work to protect every day.”Looking Ahead: Tradition Meets InnovationWhile proud of its 70+ year history, Ellis Door & Window is also focused on the future. The company continues to explore new technologies, energy-efficient products, and evolving customer needs in the Lima area. Plans include expanding service capabilities, introducing more eco-friendly options, and strengthening community partnerships.“At its core, Ellis Door & Window is about people,” said Ellis. “It’s about serving families, supporting local businesses, and being there when the community needs us. That was my father’s vision, and it remains our mission today.”About Ellis Door & WindowFounded in 1947 by Ralph Ellis, Ellis Door & Window has been a trusted provider of residential and commercial doors and windows in Lima, Ohio, for more than seven decades. Now owned and operated by his son, Kleet Ellis, the company offers same-day service, competitive pricing, and a one-year labor warranty across all installations and repairs. With a reputation for quality and community commitment, Ellis Door & Window continues to be a reliable name for homeowners and businesses alike.For more information about Ellis Door & Window, visit https://ellisdoorandwindow.com/contact/ or call (419) 228-3667.

